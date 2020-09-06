Roger Marshall hates abortion and so do I. I was thrown out of The Kansas Democratic Party 40 years ago because of my warning to party leaders that abortion was a losing issue for them, and I remain convinced of that.

But Mr. Marshall's own absurdities on various other life issues don't convince me that he ought to be the hands-down choice for the U.S. Senate. His shameless promotion of the nearly limitless possession of deadly weapons is its own worship of what Pope John Paul II called "the culture of death."

His equally shameless promotion of hatred for so-called "illegal immigrants" in central and southwest Kansas totally overlooks the simple fact that those people and their children have put a deep floor under the economies of towns all over that region of Kansas. Business and political leaders in counties surrounding Mr. Marshall's own hometown of Great Bend have told me that, explicitly.

Finally, his effort to convince his readers that his opponent in this race is somehow a tool of violent killers and looters is a simple and outrageous lie. No responsible leader in this country wishes to see this sort of thing continue. For whatever it's worth, Mr. Marshall's opponent in this race — and Joe Biden — have made that fact crystal clear and I believe them.

David A. Lee, Ottawa