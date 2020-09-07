This letter can’t list all accomplishments, so here are a few:
• Two fine Supreme Court justices and 200 federal judges.
• Record stock market performance.
• High consumer confidence.
• Eliminated regulations.
• Modernized military.
• Replaced NAFTA with USMCA.
• Regulated prescriptions of Opioids.
• Decertified the IRAN nuclear deal.
• Stopped N. Korea’s reckless nukes.
• Withdrew from TPP and Paris climate control tax.
• Granted amnesty for non-violent prisoners.
• Opened the Keystone pipeline and established USA energy independence.
• Signed executive orders for religious freedom.
• Ended Obama’s one-sided Cuba appeasement.
• Built the wall.
• Targeted and expelled MS-13 gangs.
• Banned Chinese and other countries carrying the China virus.
• Saved countless lives managing the virus and broad government-private industry virus war.
• Wholeheartedly supported police, military, fire departments.
• Fixed VA; removed federal government’s role in education and returned responsibility to states.
• Fought sanctuary cities and states.
• Increased employment to record levels.
• Beat distractive Mueller probe and impeachment processes.
• Recognized Jerusalem as Jewish capitol.
• Killed ISIS movement.
• Signed Women in Entrepreneurship Act.
• Created crime task force.
• Utilized FEMA efficiently.
• Surrounded himself with smart associates.
• Stopped the Deep State’s practices hindering the USA while benefiting the rest of the world.
• Overcame constant attacks and hatred from the media, rioters, Deep State, and Democrats.
He’s become the best president in history. Trump is not a politician — he’s a real leader, manager and tireless creator of the above policies in one term. Vote for Trump and anyone targeting Biden’s, Pelosi’s and Schumer’s attacks on America.
Michael C. Welch, Topeka