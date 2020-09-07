This letter can’t list all accomplishments, so here are a few:

• Two fine Supreme Court justices and 200 federal judges.

• Record stock market performance.

• High consumer confidence.

• Eliminated regulations.

• Modernized military.

• Replaced NAFTA with USMCA.

• Regulated prescriptions of Opioids.

• Decertified the IRAN nuclear deal.

• Stopped N. Korea’s reckless nukes.

• Withdrew from TPP and Paris climate control tax.

• Granted amnesty for non-violent prisoners.

• Opened the Keystone pipeline and established USA energy independence.

• Signed executive orders for religious freedom.

• Ended Obama’s one-sided Cuba appeasement.

• Built the wall.

• Targeted and expelled MS-13 gangs.

• Banned Chinese and other countries carrying the China virus.

• Saved countless lives managing the virus and broad government-private industry virus war.

• Wholeheartedly supported police, military, fire departments.

• Fixed VA; removed federal government’s role in education and returned responsibility to states.

• Fought sanctuary cities and states.

• Increased employment to record levels.

• Beat distractive Mueller probe and impeachment processes.

• Recognized Jerusalem as Jewish capitol.

• Killed ISIS movement.

• Signed Women in Entrepreneurship Act.

• Created crime task force.

• Utilized FEMA efficiently.

• Surrounded himself with smart associates.

• Stopped the Deep State’s practices hindering the USA while benefiting the rest of the world.

• Overcame constant attacks and hatred from the media, rioters, Deep State, and Democrats.

He’s become the best president in history. Trump is not a politician — he’s a real leader, manager and tireless creator of the above policies in one term. Vote for Trump and anyone targeting Biden’s, Pelosi’s and Schumer’s attacks on America.

Michael C. Welch, Topeka