Like everyone else, I’m looking forward to the end of COVID-19. Life was challenging enough for so many before the economic and health impacts of a virus that kills and can cause lifelong vascular damage.

So I went looking for COVID-19 guidance on the official webpages of my local elected representatives. I found almost no acknowledgement that the virus even exists, and NO mention of resources to help people through the crisis. It’s as if the virus’ impact on Kansas families is of no concern to them, Republicans all.

But when I reviewed the websites of the incumbents’ challengers, virtually all of them recognize COVID’s threat to the physical and economic health of our communities.

I want to specifically thank Kansas Senate candidate Becca Peck for posting multiple links on her website regarding recovery and re-opening plans, resources for parents of school-age children, unemployment assistance and donation needs, among others.

Our Miami County incumbent senator – who sits on the health care committee — refused to bring Medicaid expansion to the floor for a debate or vote.

We’re tired of stupid political games. We’re tired of Republican legislators who put party over people, who hamstrung Gov. Kelly’s efforts to address the crisis, then arbitrarily limited her ability to protect Kansans the same day they knocked off for their summerlong vacations.

What to do? Vote as if your life depends on it, because it just may. Get registered, confirm your registration, vote by mail or in-person early, and throw the bums out.

Rick Blumhorst, Paola