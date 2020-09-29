I listened to the Kansas Senate debate on Saturday, as this upcoming election is the most consequential of our lifetime.

I practiced medicine for 33 years, including 11 years in western Kansas where Dr. Marshall practiced. There is dichotomy between Bollier and Marshall — both medical and political.

Given Dr. Bollier's vicissitude in political parties, I wonder how her electorate feels when she is elected using the Republican name and funds, then shifts parties. According to her bio, she hasn't practiced medicine since 1999.

Dr. Marshall continues to practice medicine. He has also served seven years in the Army Reserves. While in Congress, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he has returned frequently to work in clinics in Kansas everywhere from Liberal to Wyandotte County.

Dr. Marshall is competent, compassionate, Christian, conservative — all of the qualities of a caring physician and public servant.

He opposes the abhorrent act of abortion. He is a strong supporter of agriculture, serving on the Agriculture Committee in the House. He has also favored major trade acts that benefit our farmers and manufactures. He has authored a health care bill that includes many of the 28 million people not covered by Obamacare.

Elbie L. Loeb, MD, Shawnee Mission