Let’s start at the beginning: We wish President Trump and the first lady a speedy and full recovery from COVID-19. It’s the least that all of us, regardless of party or ideological bent, can offer right now.

Now on to the implications.

The news that Trump had received a positive diagnosis hit like a bombshell on Thursday night, and by Friday morning, the cable networks and social media sites were ablaze with speculation. What would this mean for the ongoing, overheated presidential campaign? What were all the possible outcomes?

To our minds, with the news still fresh at time or writing, these questions are irrelevant. We’re living in unprecedented times, as a flurry of spam emails informed us back in late March. Without experience to fall back on, we will simply have to follow the progress of the next few days and weeks.

However, we can draw some early lessons.

First off, downplaying the risk of an infectious virus while continuing to hold crowded indoor events, with most people not wearing masks, for extended periods of time, was misguided. Health recommendations exist for a reason. And while we have every reason to expect that the president and first lady will receive high-quality medical care, the same can’t be guaranteed for audience members at Trump rallies or those who staff events for the president’s campaign.

The lesson of this pandemic has been, above all, that none of us are islands. We all exist in social networks, and we all have a responsibility to our friends, family and others we might come in contact with.

Second, we may get tired of COVID-19, but until there’s a vaccine or broader array of reliable treatments, the virus isn’t going to be tired of us. According to recent estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about 10% of the American public has been infected with the virus. That means the overwhelming majority of people in this country — some 90% — can still contract and spread it.

As much as the president may have hoped to change the subject to the Supreme Court, or law and order, public health remains the dominant issue of this year and this election. And Trump will ultimately be judged on how he and his administration reacted.

Much more will be said and written about this topic. We hope to see the president back in fighting form soon, ready to talk about these very pertinent questions.