Egomaniac monarch must be stopped!

My wife and I recently enjoyed viewing "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Being a lifelong student of national politics and history, I realized the movie could be seen as a powerful analogy for our upcoming national election.

President Trump has been trying to establish his own "First Order," followed no doubt by a long line of dubious executive orders, but in order for him to do that he first has to destroy our American Republic and our founder’s Constitution, which has stood the test of time.

In his nearly four years in office, he has shown how to create chaos and confusion with unending lies and distractions and mismanagement, etc., to begin the ultimate destruction of our American Republic.

We the people, however, have the ultimate power in our almighty election ballot box to send him to the Southern District Court of New York State to put him where he has always belonged — in jail.

I will give Mr. Trump credit, though. He has always used words for others that best describe him because he is a fake and a fraud.

In the immortal words of Obi-Won Kenobi, "May the force be with you." And may the Lord be with all the people in this election season.

And may the mercy of God be upon this writer if I have not told the truth and nothing but the truth, so help me God.

May all true patriots say, "Amen!"

Phillip R. Friedeman (retired UCC pastor), Lawrence