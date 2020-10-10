Tuesday, Oct. 13, is an important day.

In Kansas, it’s your last opportunity to register for the Nov. 3 general election. If you want to have a voice in a most consequential contest, now is your chance. You won’t just be casting a ballot for president — you will also be selecting a U.S. senator, U.S. representatives and a bevy of state legislators.

As we noted earlier in this space, those legislators will also play a major role in drawing Kansas legislative districts. That could affect the balance of party power here for the next decade. In other words, seemingly minor votes can make a major difference.

So make sure you register. You can learn more at the secretary of state’s voting website.

You also have the ability to request an advance ballot. The deadline for requesting one is Oct. 27, and you can find information about it on the website just mentioned above. For those who are concerned about voting in person because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this could be an ideal option.

According to The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Andrew Bahl, many have already decided to vote by mail. "Almost 400,000 Kansas voters have requested a mail ballot as of (Oct. 2), according to data from the Secretary of State’s office, a figure that is already more than the number sent out in 2018 and 2016 combined," Bahl wrote. "Roughly 21% of all registered voters in the state have requested a mail ballot, according to the data released Monday."

That’s a big increase — already double the number who asked for mail ballots in 2016 and 2018.

We should also note that for anyone concerned about fraud or exploitation, Kansas doesn’t send anyone unsolicited ballots. All of these voters specifically requested that the state do so. You also have options if you worry about delays in sending a completed ballot through the postal service. You can always bring it to a county drop box, the county elections office or your polling place on Election Day.

While Kansas hasn’t always covered itself in glory when it comes to elections (a legacy of former secretary of state and failed gubernatorial and Senate candidate Kris Kobach), this year offers us all an opportunity to move forward.

Register to vote if you haven’t already. Request an advance ballot if it makes sense for you. And above all, above everything else, make sure to vote.