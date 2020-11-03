We care about others and don’t understand those who selfishly don’t. My husband and I have three daughters, all essential workers. One goes to a hospital and faces this pandemic on a regular basis.

One is an environmental scientist and one tends to the animals that we so dearly love. Animals that are treated better than children put in cages to teach their parents a lesson. We don’t buy the excuse that others did the same thing. It still doesn’t make it right.

We care that we have become the country that the rest of the world ridicules and does not trust. We are all citizens of this world and country and my children and I are proud to do our part and try to be responsible denizens of this planet. That’s what "we people" are.

Sandra Burton, Frankfort