Each year Kansas suffers from a number of injuries and deaths on our interstate and state highways from accidents, many due to excessive speed. Deaths and injuries are unacceptable on our highway system. (Bare with me as I explain). Deaths and injuries are unacceptable, however, we tolerate these levels. We do not accept them as necessary, but we tolerate them.

If we truly wanted to minimize deaths and injuries we would significantly lower the speed limit and strictly enforce it. The lower the speed limit the more lives would be saved and/or injuries reduced. But the negative economic impact would get greater and greater the more we lowered the limit. So we have come to a speed limit (deaths/injuries) that we "tolerate." A certain injury and death rate.

Currently, our country is suffering from a certain level of sickness and death from COVID-19. I believe these levels of sickness and death are unacceptable, and I believe intolerable. If we were to enter a very strict lockdown, only the most essential businesses remaining open, we could minimize the sickness and death. But the economic impact would be too great.

But we do need to do something to get the death/sickness rate down to tolerable levels.

The only questions are, how much sickness and death do we tolerate from COVID-19? How much are we willing to sacrifice economically to reduce the sickness and death from this disease? Where is our tolerance level? I do not propose a particular lockdown severity. We will have to decide this as a nation.

Bruce Fast, Salina