President Trump’s refusal to accede to President-elect Biden’s victory and hostile blocking efforts signal a dangerous embrace of banana republic politics in lieu of America’s esteemed tradition of peaceful transfer of power.

The early precedent of Washington’s self-imposed term limitation and the Adams/Jefferson pacific transfer at the beginning of the 19th century were the marvel of the world, beginning a reputation for the nation’s exceptionalism. The unwillingness of current Republican officials to defend tradition is deplorable. Are we really behaving like the Venezuelans?

If polling data is anywhere nearly correct that 70% of the 70+ millions who voted for Trump believe that the election was rigged in Biden’s behalf and the vote doesn’t reflect the will of the majority, then our republic is teetering on the edge of a political cliff. The time is now for Americans to awaken from the danger and reclaim those values we have so cherished, laying aside the politics of personality.

Let your elected officials know where traditional America stands. And it’s not with Venezuela.

Bill Wagnon, Topeka