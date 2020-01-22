High school girls box scores
RESULTS TUESDAY
BONNER SPRINGS 39, WAMEGO 36
Bonner Springs;9;9;3;18;—;39
Wamego;14;12;2;8;—;36
Bonner Springs — Hill 1 (1) 4-7 7, Myers 1 0-2 2, Hassett 1 (1) 0-0 3, Madlock 1 0-0 2, Noel 5 2-6 12, Bacon 1 1-2 3, VanCleave 2 (1) 5-6 10.
Wamego — Billings 1 (1) 0-0 3, Donnelly 4 (2) 2-4 12, Alexander 1 (1) 2-2 5, Hoobler 1 0-0 2, Denney 1 0-0 2, Pierson 2 (2) 0-3 6, Beachler 1 2-6 4, Hamman 1 0-2 2.
HARTFORD 47, BURLINGAME 37
Hartford;18;7;7;14;—;46
Burlingame;6;9;8;14;—;37
Hartford — B. Darbyshire 4 2-2 10, Kelley 4 2-4 6, Heathman 0 1-2 1, Breshears 5 (3) 1-2 14, Finnerty 5 (1) 4-5 15.
Burlingame — Punches 5 7-10 17, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Winters 3 (1) 0-0 7, Giffin 4 (1) 0-1 9, Simmons 0 2-2 2.
HESSTON 32, CLAY CENTER 26
Hesston;4;8;10;10;—;32
Clay Center;11;4;8;3;—;26
Hesston — Yoder 2 0-0 4, Kaiser 7 3-6 17, Martin 1 1-2 3, Humphries 2 (1) 0-0 5, Kueker 1 1-2 3.
Clay Center — Liby 1 (1) 2-2 5, Henry 1 (1) 0-0 3, Edwards 7 (2) 2-4 18.
JEFFERSON WEST 68, SEABURY 8
Seabury;0;4;2;2;—;8
Jefferson West;14;23;23;8;—;68
Seabury — Motsinger 1 1-2 3, Nelson 0 1-2 1, Thayer 1 2-4 4.
Jefferson West — M. Roenne 9 0-0 18, Young 2 0-0 4, Kr. Biltoft 5 (2) 6-6 18, Osborn 1 0-0 2, N. Roenne 3 0-0 6, Ki. Biltoft 2 0-0 4, Kahler 8 0-0 16.
KC SUMNER 50, TONGANOXIE 48
Tonganoxie;15;18;6;9;—;48
KC Sumner;16;13;12;9;—;50
Tonganoxie — Sunderland 1 (1) 0-0 3, Brusven 3 7-10 13, Barnes 1 2-2 4, Seba 5 (1) 3-4 14, Aaron 1 (1) 0-0 3, Gray 2 1-2 5, Rickard 1 (1) 3-4 6.
KC Sumner — Spencer 1 1-4 3, Foust 0 1-1 1, Rowe 9 7-9 25, Thompson 3 3-4 9, Hules 2 1-2 5, Spencer 1 (1) 0-0 3, Childers 2 0-2 4.
LEBO 40, MADISON 26
Lebo;4;14;12;10;—;40
Madison;7;8;3;8;—;26
Lebo — Peek 4 (1) 5-6 14, Charboneau 2 0-0 4, Schrader 2 0-0 4, Tackitt 2 (1) 1-2 6, Tollefson 2 3-6 7, Moore 2 1-2 5.
Madison — Samuels 1 (1) 0-0 3, Williams 1 2-5 4, Serrer 1 0-0 2, Luthi 4 9-14 17.
MARION 42, HERINGTON 41
Marion;10;8;14;10;—;42
Herington;2;13;14;12;—;41
Marion — Burkholder 6 (5) 0-1 17, Meyer 3 -0 6, White 0 1-2 1, May 5 (3) 1-1 14, Grimmett 1 -0 2, Stuchlik 1 0-1 2.
Herington — Mortensen 1 0-1 2, Kremeier 3 (2) 0-0 8, Becker 1 3-4 5, Rutschman 1 0-0 2, Swader 3 0-10 6, Roe 2 12-18 16, Stiles 1 0-2 2.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS 51, WEST FRANKLIN 36
West Franklin;6;11;8;11;—;36
Northern Heights;18;8;13;12;—;51
West Franklin — Judd 2 0-0 4, Hutchison 3 (1) 1-2 8, Shotton 0 0-1 0, Walter 1 0-0 2, Swank 2 0-0 4, Flory 9 0-0 18
Northern Heights — Massey 9 (1) 1-4 20, Brecheisen 1 1-2 3, French 2 (1) 1-1 6, Smart 1 (1) 2-6 5, Boyce 5 2-5 12, Barnett 1 3-5 5.
OLPE 57, WAVERLY 30
Olpe;17;22;15;3;—;57
Waverly;11;7;6;6;—;30
Olpe — M. Smith 4 (1) 0-0 9, Fritts 10 0-0 2, Davis 5 2-5 12, Heins 7 (2) 4-5, 20, Bishop 5 (1) 1-2 12, Fisher 1 0-0 2.
Waverly — McWilliams 2 2-2 6, Lacey 1 0-3 2, Foster 4 3-4 11, Vogts 1 (1) 0-0 3, Romig 2 4-5 8.
OSAGE CITY 46, LYNDON 37
Lyndon;11;7;9;10;—;37
Osage City;10;8;8;20;—;46
Lyndon — Sturdy 1 0-0 2, Criqui 4 (1) 2-2 11, Addleman 3 1-1 7, Ramey 3 1-3 7, Easter 2 1-6 5, Gross 2 (1) 0-0 5.
Osage City — Kirkpatrick 3 (1) 4-8 11, Serna 5 9-11 18, Kerns 5 6-11 17.
RILEY COUNTY 61, REMINGTON 35
Remington;9;8;6;12;—;35
Riley County;10;21;16;14;—;61
Remington — Wedel 4 (2) 0-0 10, Hamilton 2 1-2 5, Henley 4 (1) 0-0 9, Ingalsbe 3 2-2 8, Entz 1 1-2 3.
Riley County — Rignell 8 (2) 2-3 20, Brummett 6 3-5 15, Thomson 2 (1) 6-8 11, B. McGuire 0 2-2 2, Burton 4 1-3 9, Ricketts 2 0-0 4.
ROCK CREEK 37, BURLINGTON 31
Burlington;8;8;8;7;—;31
Rock Creek;12;6;9;10;—;37
Burlington — Watkins 4, Doebele 4, Young 14, Coursen 2, Hess 7.
Rock Creek — McFall 2, DeWeese 10, Goehring 5, E. Gill 9, L. Gill 2, Gehl 9.
RURAL VISTA 63, PEABODY 10
Peabody;2;0;8;0;—;10
Rural Vista;18;22;19;4;—;63
Peabody — Eldridge 1 4-4 6, Hauck 0 0-2 0, Spencer 1 0-0 2, Stucky 1 0-0 2.
Rural Vista — Rapp 0 0-1 0, A. Brockmeier 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 (1) 2-2 7, Jacobson 3 (1) 0-0 7, Riedy 7 4-7 18, Sly 4 0-2 8, E. Linder 1 0-2 2, M. Brockmeier 1 0-0 2, H. Brockmeier 3 1-3 7, Acres 5 0-2 10.
SABETHA 76, CANEY VALLEY 16
Caney Valley;4;2;10;0;—;16
Sabetha;25;17;17;17;—;76
Caney Valley — Scott 9, Hockett 2, Mayfield 3, Webster 2.
Sabetha — Hughes 9, K. Schuette 10, M. Schuette 5, Wessel 2, Wertenberger 2, Kuenzi 4, Krebs 2, Schumann 18, Renyer 14, Michael 6, Stallbaumer 4.
SILVER LAKE 53, MCLOUTH 23
McLouth;7;5;9;2;—;23
Silver Lake;24;11;14;4;—;53
McLouth — Holwick 2 (2) 6-8 12, Jolley 0 1-2 1, Pope 0 0-2 0, Hil 2 1-4 5, Lackey 1 (1) 0-0 3, Williams 0 2-4 2.
Silver Lake — Burkhardt 1 (1) 0-0 3, Martin 2 0-0 4, Lindstrom 3 (1) 2-2 9, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Hay 2 (1) 0-0 5, Ross 3 2-2 8, Lamprecht 1 2-2 4, Beam 2 0-0 4, Vandevelde 3 (2) 2-2 10, Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2, Cregan 1 0-0 2.
TROY 57, AXTELL 49
Troy;8;12;18;19;—;57
Axtell;8;14;10;17;—;49
Troy — Parks 4 2-2 10, Williams 3 (1) 0-0 7, Euler 3 (1) 2-2 9, Norris 1 6-6 8, Fleek 4 0-0 8, Engemann 4 0-0 8, Hill 2 (1) 2-4 7.
Axtell — Porting 2 2-3 6, Schmitz 2 (1) 0-0 5, Schmelzle 6 1-2 13, Buessing 1 1-2 3, Feldkamp 6 5-6 17, Smith 1 (1) 0-0 3, McClellan 1 0-1 2.
WABAUNSEE 59, ST. MARYS 40
St. Marys;8;15;4;13;—;40
Wabaunsee;15;10;18;16;—;59
St. Marys — M. Hurla 1 1-2 3, Martin 1 2-2 4, Hurd 1 (1) 0-0 3, K. Hurla 5 (1) 4-6 15, Layton 0 1-2 1, Mulligan 3 (2) 0-0 8, Schoenfeld 2 (2) 0-0 6.
Wabaunsee — Schreiner 9 (4) 7-11 29, Barber 2 0-0 4, A. Hafenstine 1 0-1 2, Strait 5 5-7 15, Schutter 4 1-4 9.
WETMORE 42, ONAGA 21
Onaga;6;3;6;6;—;21
Wetmore;14;9;6;13;—;42
Onaga — Buescher 1 0-0 2, E. Krohn 0 0-1 0, Fischer 1 1-2 3, L. Krohn 3 0-0 6, R. Krohn 1 0-2 2, Schwartz 1 2-2 4, Figge 1 2-4 4.
Wetmore — Strathman 3 0-0 6, Osterhaus 7 3-4 17, Bloom 2 (2) 0-0 6, Claycamp 0 2-4 2, Brown 3 3-4 9, Mock 1 0-0 2.
High school boys box scores
RESULTS TUESDAY
ATCHISON 49, JACKSON HEIGHTS 28
Jackson Heights;9;4;5;10;—;28
Atchison;12;14;14;9;—;49
Jackson Heights — Bosley 2 1-1 5, Kennedy 2 0-0 4, Thompson 3 2-4 8, Wege 3 (1) 2-4 9, C. Doyle 0 2-2 2.
Atchison — McGee 1 0-0 2, Simpson 5 4-4 14, Daniels 4 2-2 10, Arnodl 1 (1) 0-0 3, Greenly 1 0-1 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Hernandez 3 1-2 7, Cushinberry 3 3-4 9.
BURLINGAME 62, HARTFORD 27
Hartford;7;2;10;8;—;27
Burlingame;23;10;12;17;—;62
Hartford — Thomas 4 (1) 0-0 9, A. Smith 2 0-0 4, Sull 6 0-1 12, Goodman 1 0-0 2.
Burlingame — Hovestadt 0 1-2 1, Noonan 2 0-0 4, Kline 7 (5) 0-0 19, Tyson 4 (3) 0-0 11, Thomas 2 0-0 4, Robison 1 1-2 3, Briggs 1 0-4 2, Young 2 (2) 0-0 6, Quaney 4 4-6 12.
BURLINGTON 62, PAOLA 50
Paola;13;12;10;15;—;50
Burlington;11;15;14;22;—;62
Paola — Wokutch 16, Phillips 1, Hill 2, Robison 17, Weaver 2, Marcum 1 , Moala 11.
Burlington — Bahr 7, Brown 14, Haselhuhn 11, Sloyer 2, Smith 3, Hegwald 2, Payer 10, Meats 13.
CAIR PARAVEL 86, VERITAS 64
Veritas;19;19;9;17;—;64
Cair Paravel;18;24;18;26;—;86
Veritas — Rau 7 (2) 1-3 17, Bartkoski 8 (1) 2-4 19, Ream 1 0-1 2, Baker 6 (2) 2-2 16, C. Clements 1 1-2 3, B. Clements 2 1-2 5, Stegall 0 0-1 0, Bernet 1 0-0 2.
Cair Paravel — Everhart 1 2-4 4, Hastert 5 5-6 15, Djikandic 3 2-2 8, Anderson 7 7-8 21, Johnson 1 2-2 4, Will 9 (1) 1-1 20, Stewart 5 2-2 12, Robinson 1 0-0 2.
COUNCIL GROVE 70, WEST FRANKLIN 44
West Franklin;1;15;18;10;—;44
Council Grove;26;24;15;5;—;70
West Franklin — Hower 5 (1) 0-0 11, Gilkey 7 (5) 0-0 19, Conway 0 0-1 0, Johnson 1 (1) 2-2 5, Burns 1 1-2 3, McCurdy 0 1-2 1, Birzer 2 1-1 5.
Council Grove — Hula 8 1-3 17, K. Marshall 4 (2) 2-3 12, Bieling 5 0-0 10, T. Marshall 4 1-2 9, Miller 3 0-0 6, Heath 5 (3) 0-0 13, Little 0 1-2 1, Tischhauser 1 0-0 2.
FALLS CITY, NEB. 48, ST. MARY’S ACADEMY 36
Falls City;13;5;11;19;—;48
St. Mary’s Academy;4;15;6;11;—;36
Falls City, Neb. — Hogue 1 (1) 2-2 5, K. Bredemeier 6 (3) 0-0 15, Crawford 5 (3) 5-7 18, Vitosh 4 (2) 0-2 10.
St. Mary’s Academy — Kleinsmith 1 (1) 1-2 4, Whitehead 4 (1) 2-2 11, Harpe 1 4-4 6, Gayner 3 0-1 6, Wamel 4 1-1 9.
HESSTON 48, CLAY CENTER 31
Clay Center;1;13;9;8;—;31
Hesston;9;13;10;16;—;48
Clay Center — Lee 2 (2) 0-0 6, Pfizenmaier 1 (1) 0-0 3, Demars 2 0-0 4, Floesch 2 (2) 0-0 6, Williams 4 (3) 1-3 12.
Hesston — Schilling 2 4-7 8, Richardson 3 (1) 4-4 11, Arnold 1 0-3 2, Schmidt 2 3-4 7, Bollinger 3 0-4 6, Esau 0 3-4 3, Humphreys 4 3-5 11.
HIAWATHA 64, JEFFERSON WEST 51
Hiawatha;10;19;19;18;—;64
Jefferson West;12;7;13;19;—;51
Hiawatha — Moreno 1 2-3 4, Brockhoff 4 6-8 14, Lierz 4 3-5 11, Winters 4 0-0 8, Meyer 8 (2) 4-4 22, Coffelt 2 1-2 5.
Jefferson West — Neuenswander 2 3-4 7, Anderson 4 0-0 8, Uhler 0 2-2 2, Cruz 4 (1) 4-8 13, Clements 7 3-4 17, Brading 1 0-0 2, Athon 0 2-2 2.
JEFFERSON NORTH 55, CORNERSTONE 42
Cornerstone;10;4;11;17;—;42
Jefferson North;
Cornerstone — Schwensen 6 (1) 6-6 19, Steinlage 2 0-0 4, Frank 2 (1) 0-0 5, Mullen 1 (1) 3-4 6, Brown 2 (1) 0-0 5.
Jefferson North — Jobbins 4 (1) 1-1 10, T. Fowler 2 (1) 3-4 8, Pentlin 2 0-0 4, Kramer 7 0-0 14, Worthington 2 0-1 4, Tweed 1 2-2 4, Feldkamp 4 3-5 11.
KC HARMON 65, WELLSVILLE 40
Wellsville;11;11;8;10;—;40
KC HArmon;13;19;21;12;—;65
Wellsville — Richards 1 2-3 4, Dorsey 1 (1) 0-0 3, Aamold 2 0-0 4, O’Neil 3 (2) 0-0 8, Swanson 5 0-0 10, Showalter 3 (1) 0-0 7, Smith 2 0-1 4.
KC Harmon — Evans 5 0-0 10, Green 1 0-2 2, Keys 2 (2) 0-0 6, Lane 9 0-0 18, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Carson 11 3-5 25.
LYNDON 57, CHASE COUNTY 33
Chase County;9;7;3;14;—;33
Lyndon;10;17;15;15;—;57
Chase County — R. Reyer 1 0-0 2, Gilbreath 3 (1) 0-0 7, Johnson 4 (2) 0-0 10, O. Eidman 5 (1) 1-1 12, Stout 1 0-0 2.
Lyndon — Biggs 1 0-0 2, Bazil 5 (1) 0-0 11, Detwiler 8 0-1 16, Miller 4 (1) 0-0 9, Kitselman 6 (1) 0-0 13, Massey 2 2-2 6.
MADISON 45, LEBO 41
Lebo;11;8;11;11;—;41
Madison;11;9;13;12;—;45
Lebo — McEwen 6 (3) 0-0 15, Ott 5 1-4 11, Bailey 3 (3) 0-0 9, Reese 2 0-0 4, Ferguson 0 2-3 2.
Madison — Stutesman 7 (1) 1-2 16, Wolgram 3 (2) 2-2 10, Buettner 4 1-3 9, Harrison 2 (1) 1-2 6, Rayburn 2 0-0 4.
MARYSVILLE 84, HORTON 17
Horton;7;4;2;4;—;17
Marysville;20;23;25;16;—;84
Horton — Waser 3 1-1 7, Isaacs 1 0-2 2, Bone 1 0-0 2, Lockwood 2 0-0 4, Mathias 1 0-0 2.
Marysville — Pieschl 4 (1) 1-1 10, O’Neil 3 0-0 6, Rader 1 0-0 2, Kirkland 5 0-1 10, Nietfeld 1 (1) 1-2 4, Faulkner 2 0-1 4, Hawkinson 3 (3) 0-0 9, White 3 2-2 8, Denner 4 (2) 0-0 10, Schroedl 1 0-0 2, Holle 9 1-1 19.
MDCV 59, SOUTHERN COFFEY 40
Southern Coffey;3;14;13;10;—;40
MdCV;14;12;27;19;—;69
Southern Coffey — Voorhees 4 0-2 8, Lind 1 1-3 3, Bontrager 1 (1) 3-4 6, Heslop 1 1-2 3, Gleue 6 (1) 5-8 18, Walters 1 0-0 2.
Marais des Cygnes Valley — Reed 1 1-6 3, Lingenfelter 1 0-0 2, Lacey 4 4-4 12, Melton 1 0-0 2, Vanderpool 9 (2) 6-8 26, Holloway 4 1-3 9, Davis 2 0-0 4, Woodson 4 1-2 9, Anschutz 1 0-0 2.
OLPE 43, WAVERLY 29
Olpe;8;14;11;10;—;43
Waverly;4;11;9;5;—;29
Olpe — Barnard 4 0-0 8, D. Hoelting 1 1-2 3, D. Redeker 4 3-5 11, Soyez 6 (1) 3-4 16, Olsson 2 1-3 5.
Waverly — Patterson 1 1-1 6, Bartley 0 1-3 1, Lacey 4 2-3 10, Decker 1 0-1 2, Foster 3 4-6 10.
PEABODY 40, HERINGTON 35
Herington;7;12;9;7;—;35
Peabody;8;13;5;14;—;40
Herington — Sanchez 0 0-2 0, LaRosa 1 2-2 4, Jackson 0 0-1 0, Weber 3 0-0 6, Anschutz 3 (3) 1-2 10, Rutschman 1 5-8 7, Alexander 1 2-2 4, Lingenfelser 0 2-2 2, Woods 1 0-0 2.
Peabody — Hauck 1 2-3 4, Young 1 (1) 1-2 4, Reynolds 3 (1) 0-1 7, Weerts 6 1-3 13, Laney 1 (1) 0-0 3, Smith 0 0-1 0, Caldwell 1 0-0 2, J. Parks 3 1-2 7.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 56, ATCHISON COUNTY 27
Atchison County;4;9;6;8;—;27
Perry-Lecompton;16;11;21;8;—;56
Atchison County — Courter 1 (1) 0-0 3, Smith 5 (2) 2-2 14, T. Myers 2 0-1 4, Hetherington 1 2-2 4, Wilson 1 -0 2, C. Myers 0 0-2 0.
Perry-Lecompton — Stone 7 (1) 0-0 15, Welch 1 0-0 2, Ross 2 (1) 0-0 5, Doleman 4 0-1 8, Williams 4 0-2 8, Ball 1 0-0 2, Farmer 7 0-0 14, Ratzlaff 1 0-0 2.
PLEASANT RIDGE 45, ROSSVILLE 36
Rossville;4;4;15;13;—;36
Pleasant Ridge;13;14;10;8;—;45
Rossville — Perine 1 0-0 2, Morelli 5 4-6 14, Reeves 6 0-0 12, Badura 1 0-0 2, Brown 1 0-1 2, Hale 1 0-0 2, Brockamp 1 0-0 2.
Pleasant Ridge — Wohlgemuth 2 (1) 1-3 6, Adams 1 (1) 0-0 3, Douthitt 1 0-0 2, Gibson 6 (4) 1-3 17, Stutz 3 (1) 3-4 10, Johnston 1 0-2 2, Beying 0 1-2 1, Carpenter 0 2-2 2, Schmidt 0 0-2 0, VanDyke 1 0-0 2.
RILEY COUNTY 59, REPUBLIC COUNTY 29
Republic County;7;7;13;2;—;29
Riley County;24;14;17;4;—;59
Republic County — Callaway 1 (1) 0-0 3, Thumann 1 0-0 2, Aurand 4 5-8 15, Lewellyn 2 1-2 5, Melton 1 0-0 2, Bates 1 0-0 2, Hartner 0 2-2 2.
Riley County — T. Harmison 3 0-1 6, A. Holle 3 (1) 1-2 8, Fleshman 3 0-0 6, G. Harmison 6 2-2 14, Uphoff 3 4-4 10, J. Holle 3 (3) 2-2 11, Schroeder 1 0-0 2, White 0 2-4 2.
ROCK CREEK 57, LABETTE COUNTY 28
Labette County;7;15;4;2;—;28
Rock Creek;10;12;24;11;–;57
Labette County — Falkenstein 8, Hestand 10, Jones 2, Jameson 1, Smith 7.
Rock Creek — Zenger 31, Sturdy 5, Whaley 2, Killingsworth 9, Plummer 2, Churchman 8.
SABETHA 54, CANEY VALLEY 51
Caney Valley;13;10;13;15;—;51
Sabetha;22;8;9;15;—;54
Caney Valley — Melchiori 18, Smith 1, Davis 2, Scott 5, Richey 9, Kaminska 16.
Sabetha — Menold 4, Funk 2, Argabright 17, Grimm 2, Garber 19, Schmelzle 2, Evans 8.
SEABURY 78, BALDWIN 30
Baldwin;8;11;5;6;—;30
Seabury;25;20;31;2;—;78
Baldwin — Zimmerman 1 0-0 2, Rowett 0 0-1 0, McCoy 2 (2) 0-0 6, Peacock 1 1-2 3, Barth 3 (1) 1-2 8, Eckman 2 1-2 5, Garber 1 2-3 4, Clark 1 0-0 2.
Seabury — Karem 1 0-0 2, Hertzog 2 (1) 0-0 5, Bloch 9 (2) 0-0 20, Bayliss 1 0-0 2, Jones 8 (1) 0-0 17, Green 4 (2) 4-6 14, Hornberger 3 0-0 6, Ramirez 6 0-2 12.
SOLOMON 40, RURAL VISTA 25
Rural Vista;4;3;11;7;—;25
Solomon;9;6;7;18;—;40
Rural Vista — Worrell 2 (1) 0-2 5, Barger 1 (1) 0-0 3, Stilwell 2 (2) 0-0 6, Campuzano 3 (2) 3-8 11, Thomas 0 0-2 0.
Solomon — Fiske 3 4-8 10, Kirby 4 2-5 10, Hastings 3 (2) 4-5 12, Hare 1 0-0 2, Acosta 2 0-0 4.
TROY 61, DONIPHAN WEST 46
Doniphan West;9;20;6;11;—;46
Troy;9;26;11;15;—;51
Doniphan West — Spiker 4 (1) 1-2 10, Penny 2 2-2 6, Blevins 5 (2) 0-0 12, Johnson1 1-3 3, Leatherman 2 (1) 2-2 7, Franken 0 0-2 0, Clark 2 3-4 7.
Troy — Benitz 1 2-3 4, Hartman 0 0-2 0, Weber 4 (2) 0-2 10, Anderson 4 (4) 2-2 14, Norris 1 0-1 2, Neumann 2 (1) 0-0 5, Moore 5 1-1 11, Smith 6 (3) 0-1 15.
VALLEY FALLS 62, OSKALOOSA 33
Oskaloosa;5;5;8;15;—;33
Valley Falls;14;18;18;12;—;62
Oskaloosa — Forshee 2 (2) 0-0 6, Willits 1 2-4 4, Perry 0 2-2 2, Tarwater 2 1-2 5, Kreutzer 1 0-0 2, Thayer 2 2-3 6, Hast 3 (2) 0-1 8.
Valley Falls — Lockhart 3 2-3 8, Di. Cervantez 0 1-2 1, Montgomery 2 (1) 0-0 5, Hawk 6 (4) 1-2 17, Clark 1 0-0 2, Jepson 0 0-1 0, Dy. Cervantez 0 1-2 1, Kraxner 3 1-2 7, Miller 1 1-2 3, Gatzemeyer 6 (2) 4-4 18.
WETMORE 66, ONAGA 36
Onaga;10;16;4;6;—;36
Wetmore;21;16;20;9;—;66
Onaga — Ca. Myers 4 1-1 9, Figge 1 (1) 0-0 3, Dern 1 1-2 3, Fisher 4 0-0 8, Marten 0 2-2 2, Abitz 2 2-4 6, Kufahl 2 1-2 5.
Wetmore — Shumaker 2 0-0 4, Wommack 1 0-0 2, Bloom 8 2-2 18, McQueen 7 (2) 5-6 23, Henry 6 (1) 5-7 18, Lamberson 0 1-2 1.
LATE RESULT MONDAY
NEMAHA CENTRAL 51, JACKSON HEIGHTS 28
Jackson Heights;3;4;9;12;—;28
Nemaha Central;16;13;18;4;—;51
Jackson Heights — S. Holliday 1 (1) 0-2 3, Wareham 1 2-2 4, Bosley 2 0-0 4, Kennedy 0 2-4 2, Thompson 5 (1) 2-3 13, C. Doyle 1 0-0 2.
Nemaha Central — Kramer 0 2-2 2, K. Beck 1 2-2 4, M. Beck 2 1-2 5, Hammes 2 0-2 4, Ahlquist 0 1-2 1, Baker 2 (1) 0-0 5, Leonard 11 (3) 1-3 26, Uphaus 2 0-2 4.