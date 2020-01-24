Every time Salina Central's boys made a run at Andover, the Trojans flipped a switch returned to the safety of a double-digit lead.

The last time, they simply buried the Mustangs.

Top-seeded Andover outscored No. 8 Central 25-14 in the fourth quarter and rolled into the semifinals of the Salina Invitational Tournament on Thursday night with a 67-46 first-round victory over the Mustangs at the Central gym.

The Trojans, who remained unbeaten at 9-0, advanced to face No. 4 seed Abilene in a Friday afternoon semifinal at Kansas Wesleyan's Mabee Arena, but the game was not over by press time. For up-to-date coverage, go to salina.com.

"That's kind of the difference between a newer team and a senior-oriented team," said Central coach Ryan Modin, whose Mustangs fell to 3-6 with the loss. "They have a lot of seniors and (Jack) Johnson is a good players.

"Every time they needed a play, he made one."

Johnson, a junior guard, scored a game-high 23 points with three 3-pointers and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Andover. The Trojans also got 12 points and seven rebounds from senior forward Harper Jonas and 11 points from Isaiah Maikori off the bench.

"We warmed up a little bit toward the end of the game," Johnson said. "We've had a lot of guys sick and it took a little while to get acclimated."

The Trojans never trailed and led by as many as 12 points on the way to a 26-16 halftime advantage. But a seven-point run got Central back in it on Logan Losey 3-pointer and Reed McHenry's basket with 4:56 left in the third period.

Andover again pushed it to double digits, 42-32, and a 14-0 run early in the fourth put the game out of reach.

"We were out of sync on offense early," Modin said. "They're a good team, and you give a good team enough chances to make plays, they're going to make you pay."

Central, which played Liberal on Friday afternoon at the Central gym, got 19 points from Jevon Burnett and 11 from McHenry.

Abilene boys 75, Liberal 55

Abilene trailed by two at halftime, but shot 84.2 percent from the field in the second half and 75.7 percent for the game to pull away from Liberal in the early boys game at Central.

The fourth-seeded Cowboys used a 20-2 run in the third quarter to take control and cruised into the semifinal. They improved to 5-3 with the victory, while No. 5 seed Liberal fell to 5-6.

"I thought we defended better in the second half," Abilene coach Terry Taylor said. "We went man-to-man and found their two shooters. With 40 seconds left in the third quarter they only had four points before they hit those two threes."

Abilene was 9 of 12 from the field in the quarter and took a 54-42 lead into the fourth, then hit all seven shots in that period, including two 3-pointers.

Travis Beetch led the Cowboys with 26 points on 9 of 9 shooting with two 3-pointers, while Kaleb Becker was 5 for 6 with 12 points and six rebounds.

Liberal led 32-30 at halftime, thanks to the perimeter shooting of Hunter Hatcher and Braxton Hyde, who combined for six 3-pointers before the break. Hatcher led the Redskins with 14 points and Hyde, all in the first half.