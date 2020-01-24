Cornerback Corione Harris has been suspended indefinitely from the Kansas football program following a weekend arrest in Howell County, Mo.

Harris, a Jayhawk sophomore last season, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Sunday, a Howell County jail representative told The Topeka Capital-Journal. Court filings show Harris was charged with two felonies: delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Harris was also arrested for driving on a suspended/revoked license and for operating a motor vehicle "in a careless and imprudent manner," the jail representative said. He was initially pulled over for traveling in a passing lane, a Howell County sheriff's office representative told The Topeka Capital-Journal.

Harris was arrested last October in Platte County, Mo., for suspicion of failure to appear in court for an outstanding speeding ticket.

Bond for Harris' latest arrest was set at $7,500 and was posted at 10:34 p.m. Monday, the jail representative said.

"We are aware of the charges involving Corione Harris," KU head coach Les Miles said in a statement, "and have suspended him indefinitely from all team-related activities."

Harris' next court date is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 10 at the Howell County Circuit Court in West Plains, Mo.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound former four-star recruit out of New Orleans, Harris played in nine games last season, recording 15 total tackles (12 unassisted) and two pass breakups.