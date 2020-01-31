Josh Rouse @RouseOutdoorsKS

Friday

Jan 31, 2020 at 12:01 AM


CURRENT

Canada Goose — Second segment: Nov. 6-Feb. 16, 2020.

Coyote — Year-round.

Crow — Nov. 10-March 10, 2020.

Dove — Eurasian collared and ringed turtle, year-round.

Elk — Statewide: Firearm, third segment: Jan. 1-March 15, 2020.

Light Goose — Second segment: Nov. 6-Feb. 16, 2020.

Rabbit — Year-round.

Squirrel — June 1-Feb. 28, 2020.

Trout — Nov. 1-April 15, 2020.

White-Fronted Goose — Second segment: Jan. 25-Feb. 16, 2020.

 

UPCOMING

Light Goose — Extended season: Feb. 17-April 30, 2020.

Turkey — Spring, youth/disability: April 1-14, 2020; archery-only: April 6-14, 2020; regular season: April 15-May 31, 2020.