Extra effort counts the most when a game is on the line.

The Sacred Heart girls took advantage of that against Hutchinson Trinity on Friday night.

After leading by 10 in the fourth quarter, the Celtics forced overtime, but in the extra session, the Knights were able to finish down the stretch for a 53-47 victory.

"This was huge for the girls, and just the way basketball is a game of runs," Sacred Heart coach Keenan Thompson said. "The heart and the grittiness that the girls showed at the end, that was special for the girls and the team. That was an awesome effort by the girls.

"The girls showed truly what they’re made up and I couldn’t be more proud of them."

Sacred Heart (8-3) had a chance to win the game in regulation but the shot was off the mark.

The Celtics took a 46-44 lead early in the extra session, but Sacred Heart then went on a 9-1 run to pull away with huge free throws from seniors Hannah Goetz and Ally Cochran, along with a layup from junior Emilee Everett.

Goetz led the Knights with 17 points, while Cochran added 13 and Everett scored 11 off the bench.

"We played as a team, everyone trusted their teammates," Thompson said. "Emilee had some big time finishes. Ally and Hannah, they were tearing it up top and going to the free-throw line at the end, they really showed some amazing senior leadership.

"They weren’t even nervous, they just knocked them down like it was nothing."

The Knights went 5 of 6 at the free-throw line in the extra period despite only making four in regulation.

"I just had to put my mind to it and focus really hard," Goetz said. "We just wanted that win so bad."

The Knights trailed early but then used a 13-0 run that helped them to a 18-8 lead after the first quarter.

Hutch Trinity (5-6) was able use an 11-4 second period to cut the deficit to 22-19 at halftime.

“We can’t dig ourselves a hole against a good team on the road," Hutch Trinity coach Ricky Snyder said. "I didn’t feel like we came out and matched their intensity or energy in the first quarter."

Sacred Heart took a 32-26 lead heading into the fourth and led by as many as 10 and saw the Celtics crawl back to tie the game with 50 seconds on a pair of free throws by Hayley Hughes.

Hughes led the Celtics with 18, but Trinity struggled from the charity stripe going 13 of 25.

"If you make just one of those in regulation, then your not in that position," Snyder said.

Sacred Heart boys 59, Hutch Trinity 49

Through 16 minutes, the Celtics gave the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A a test on its home floor.

But momentum swung toward the Knights way over the next 16 minutes.

After scoring 15 points in the opening 16 minutes, Sacred Heart senior Tate Herrenbruck was able to find some opening and scored 23 second half points to help the Knights to the 10-point victory.

“He’s a good player (and) we knew that coming in," Trinity coach Mark Powell said. "He hit some tough shots and defensively, we didn’t follow our game plan, in terms of having high hands on him and not allowing him to be comfortable. We still struggle communicating and it showed by allowing a kid like that to score 38."

Sacred Heart had a game plan of its own by shutting down Lucas Hammeke. The Trinity junior was held scoreless through the first quarter, but managed to score a team-high 17 points.

"Caleb (Gilliland) had the assignment for 32 minutes, and he did a fantastic job of making him earn everything," Sacred Heart coach Brian Gormley said.

Sacred Heart (10-1) led 12-6 after one but the Celtics (6-5) used a 14-7 second to take a 20-19 lead into the locker room.

The Celtics tied the game early in the period, but could not take a lead. Herrenbruck was a big factor in the quarter by scoring 13 points in the period helping the Knights to a 36-29 lead heading into the fourth.

"In the first half, we played kind of slow and weren’t playing to our game, which is speed," Herrenbruck said. "We came out in the third quarter and just wanted to play fast. I think we did a good job of speeding them up a little bit.

"They got a little frustrated and it all clicked from them.”

Sacred Heart led by as many as 17 in the final period with Trinity coming to within nine in the final minute.

Gilliland was the other Knight to score in double figures with 10 points. In addition to Hammeke, Philippe Manga scored 14 and Walt Gray had 12.

When Hammeke was struggling to score, Gray was the Celtics' go-to option.

"Walt really did a great job," Powell said. "Everyone was forcing and we weren’t getting great shots. So finally, we start going to the paint and finding Walt."

Sacred Heart travels to Ellsworth for a make-up doubleheader from Jan. 17 on Monday. Hutch Trinity hosts Smoky Valley in a make-up doubleheader from Tuesday.