LAWRENCE — It took Udoka Azubuike a minute or two, or 29, to acclimate himself to the reserve role he found himself in for the first time this season on Monday.

But when the 7-footer got going, well, he turned Texas into his own personal welcome mat.

Azubuike, removed from the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks’ starting lineup after what ESPN reported as "a bit of a dust up” with head coach Bill Self over the weekend, battled foul trouble and ineffectiveness early but came to life late in his team’s 69-58 victory over the Longhorns at Allen Fieldhouse. The senior center finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, with 10 points and eight boards coming in the second half of what was a one-possession game with under 11 minutes left.

"Doke's our starter, there's no doubt about that. But we didn't have a great day (Sunday). That's about the extent of that," Self said on a postgame radio interview. "He responded beautifully. That's what you're supposed to do. He played with a lot of energy."

Devon Dotson scored 16 points, 14 in the second half, and Marcus Garrett 11 to round out the double-figure scorers for KU, which won despite a 2 for 12 night from 3. Matt Coleman (20 points) and Jericho Sims (17 points, nine rebounds) paced the Longhorns.

Unable to take advantage of a 12-minute benching of the Longhorns’ best player, the Jayhawks (19-3, 8-1 Big 12) trailed by two at halftime.

The Texas junior forward Sims, a player Self has labeled one of the best athletes in the Big 12, played just eight first-half minutes after picking up his second foul after four. Despite that, the Longhorns (14-8, 4-5) were only out-rebounded in the period by one, 19-18, with Kai Jones pitching in eight. After an 0-for-8 shooting start from 3, Texas hit 3 of 6 down the stretch, including an Andrew Jones buzzer-beater for the 33-31 lead at the break.

KU, meanwhile, notched just two assists versus five turnovers in its disjointed opening frame. Isaiah Moss had KU's lone made 3 in seven first-half attempts, with reigning Big 12 player of the week Dotson going 0-for-2 from the floor with no assists in 14 minutes before the teams jogged to the locker rooms.

Neither team took command in the second half — that is, until the All-Big 12 preseason player of the year decided to take over.

After picking up his second and third fouls in the period’s first three minutes and taking an extended seat on the Jayhawk bench, Azubuike returned with 10:45 and KU nursing a two-point lead, 44-42. His reentry paid immediate dividends — Azubuike converted a dunk on a Garrett lob pass out of the timeout, then scored a layup on a nifty post move on KU’s next possession to push the home squad’s advantage to six.

Moss converted a layup to continue to rally and force a Texas timeout, but the break in the action didn’t slow Azubuike, who dunked to give KU field goal makes on four straight trips down the court and a 10-point lead, 52-42, with 8:30 remaining.

A Sims bucket off the glass ended the run, but the Jayhawks kept pouring on — Azubuike’s layup through contact capped runs of 8-0 and 19-4 gave the 14½-point favorite a 63-46 lead with 3:11 left, effectively stomping out the Longhorns’ longshot upset aspirations.

Azubuike, the nation's leader in field goal shooting percentage, went 8-for-10 on Monday, helping KU dominate Texas in points in the paint, 40-22. Azubuike also recorded a pair of blocked shots.

KU’s conference slate will continue with an 11 a.m. Saturday tipoff at TCU.