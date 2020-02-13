The nationally-ranked Ottawa University men’s basketball team dominated York College from start to finish Wednesday in Wilson Field House.

Ottawa rolled to a 95-77 victory. The Braves used big runs in the first half to build a large lead. Ottawa went on a 19-8 spurt to open a 32-14 lead midway through the first half. Six minutes later, Ottawa had increased the lead to 46-23 and led 51-31 at halftime.

York opened the second half with a 9-3 to come cut the deficit to 54-40. Ottawa answered with an 8-2 spurt to open a 62-42 lead. York made one final push and rallied within 74-60 with 8:35 remaining.

Ottawa’s offense was in high gear as the Braves eclipsed the 90-point mark and dished 24 assists. Ottawa shot 53.5 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from the 3-point line.

Senior Ryan Haskins paced a balanced attack with 18 points. Andre Jackson was right behind Haskins with 16 points. Forward Mason McDow finished with 11 points and Darryl Bowie chipped in 10 points and a team-best six assists. McDow and Jackson Mallory had five assists apiece.

No. 7 Ottawa maintained a game lead over No. 16 Oklahoma Wesleyan for the KCAC lead with three games remaining. Ottawa (22-5, 16-5) plays Saturday at Sterling.