WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville and Burlington high school boys basketball teams needed overtime to decide a winner Tuesday night in Wellsville.

The Wildcats outscored Wellsville 15-10 in the extra period to edge the Eagles, 75-70.

The game was close throughout as the two league rivals went toe-to-toe. Wellsville led 13-12 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 33-26 at halftime. Burlington climbed within 42-41 heading into the fourth quarter.

Drake Aamold and Kaden O’Neil paced the Eagles with 15 points apiece. Cole Swanson tossed in 12 and Jackson Showalter netted 11.

Burlington (75) — Bahn 8, Brown 16, Hasselhunn 22, N. Smith 9, Hegwald 4, Doyer 7, Meats 9.

Wellsville (70) — Richards 11, Kearney 2, Dorsey 4, Aamold 15, O’Neil 15, Swanson 12, Showalter 11.