Hesston men

fall to KCKCC

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team fell to Kansas City (Kan.) Community College 80-60 Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play at Yost Center in Hesston.

The loss was the sixth straight for the Larks, falling to 13-11 overall and 1-6 in the conference.

KCKCC improves to 14-12, 6-1 in conference play.

Hesston trailed 50-26 at the half.

Jaylen Davis led KCKCC with 24 points. Deron McDaniel scored 15 points. Ezekiel Lopes and Deangelo Bell each added 10.

Marcus Hill scored 17 points with 22 rebounds for Hesston. Jacob Baker added 14.

The Larks play at 3 p.m. Saturday at Highland Community College.

Hesston women

fall to Kansas City

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team fell to Kansas City (Kan.) Community College 103-57 Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play at Yost Center.

Hesston trailed 39-27 at the half and gave up 64 points in the second half.

Caroline Hoppock led KCKCC with 29 points. Jada Mayberry scored 19, followed by Aliyah Myers with 11 and Brodi Byrd with 10.

Destiny Kessay led Hesston with 20 points. Sydney Bontrager and Naomi Smith each added 10. Kessay and Bontrager each had nine rebounds.

KCK improves to 22-5, 3-4 in Jayhawk II play.

The Hesston women are 5-21, 1-6 in Jayhawk II play, and play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Highland Community College.