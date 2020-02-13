The Ottawa University women’s basketball team continued its resurgence in the second half of the KCAC schedule Wednesday night in Wilson Field House.

The Lady Braves dismantled a struggling York College team, 82-54. It kept Ottawa in the race for a spot in the KCAC Tournament. The top eight teams qualify for the tournament. There are five teams battling for the final two positions with three games remaining.

Ottawa and York were in a battle for the first quarter and a half. Ottawa led 26-21 with five minutes remaining in the first half. Ottawa took over as the Lady Braves went on a 15-3 spurt to end the first half to gain a 41-24 halftime lead.

Ottawa upped the advantage to 21 points at 45-24 early in the third. York rallied within 53-40 with 1:46 remaining in the third quarter, but Ottawa hit two treys to open a 59-40 lead at the end of the third.

Ottawa outscored York 23-14 in the final quarter to secure the big victory.

The Lady Braves shot 44 perent from the field and 48 percent from three.

Ottawa was paced by junior guard Madi McAvoy with 18 points. She drained 5 of 7 shots and had two steals. Senior Avery Lewman netted 16 points and had three steals. Mariah Grizzle had 10 points and eight rebounds. Liz Vaughn led had nine rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Ottawa (8-16, 8-13) plays Saturday at nationally-ranked Sterling.