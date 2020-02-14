The Ottawa University men’s basketball team is closing in on some milestones with three games remaining in the regular season.

Ottawa (22-5, 16-5) is on the verge of claiming a KCAC regular-season championship. The No. 7 Braves lead Oklahoma Wesleyan by a game.

A victory Saturday over Sterling would give Ottawa its 23rd win of the season, which will be just the second time in program history the Braves achieved that mark in the regular season. The first team to accomplish that feat was the 1979-80 team, which won a single-season best 24 games.

This is just the seventh Braves team to win 20 games in a season.

Ottawa compiled a 23-4 mark (.851) in Wilson Field House since the 2018-19 season. Ottawa is averaging 90 points a game at home this season.

The Braves rediscovered their sharing-the-ball mentality in the past two games. Ottawa dished 52 assists in the wins over Tabor and York. It also was the first time in program history Ottawa has swept York in a season.

Ottawa is among the NAIA leaders in assists. The Braves are ranked No. 8 in total assists (459) and assists per game (17.6). Ottawa is ranked No. 12 in scoring per game (87.3). Junior forward Juquan Daniels is No. 17 in total steals (50) and No. 28 in steals per game (1.9).

Sterling (6-20, 4-17) is coming off two straight losses since upsetting McPherson two weeks ago. The Warriors give up 89 points per game and have an assist/turnover ratio of .785. Ottawa’s assist/turnover ratio is 1.315.

Ottawa’s scoring is balanced with four players averaging between eight and 18 points. Darryl Bowie tops Ottawa at 18 points per game. Daniels averages 13.7 points and a team-best 6.1 rebounds per game. Ryan Haskins averages 13.6 points. Jackson Mallory leads Ottawa in assists at 3.9.