The Ottawa High School boys wrestling team will be competing in the Frontier League Tournament in the OHS gym. The wrestling begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The field includes Baldwin, Bonner Springs, Eudora, Louisburg, Paola, Piper, Spring Hill and Tonganoxie. Ottawa wrestles next week in the regionals.

The Ottawa girls wrestle this weekend in their first regional tournament in Paola. The top six placers in each weight class qualify for the state tournament.