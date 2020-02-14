With a very successful inaugural season under its belt, Ottawa University Esports is undergoing restructuring to help with the program’s rapid growth, which includes an influx of student inquiries and applications.

Head coach Connor Alne has been promoted to executive director of esports at Ottawa University. This move allows Alne to focus on the strategic growth plan and overall success of the program, while simultaneously allowing the program to begin hiring individual head coaches for each of the competitive teams.

Alne is highly involved in the esports industry and seeing it succeed is his passion. To help fulfill that mission, he has also taken a position as the new development director for the Varsity Esports Foundation in Kansas City, Mo.

“We always knew we were building something special here, but we didn’t realize how fast word would spread about our amazing program,” Alne said.

A search is currently underway for an Overwatch head coach. The new coach will lead and build a nationally competitive Overwatch team for OU’s fast-growing esports program.

Additionally, Chris Shaner has been added to the esports staff as the program’s graduate assistant. Shaner comes to Ottawa University from Humboldt, Iowa, where he was director of recreation for the city’s parks and recreation department. He will oversee recruiting of the production crew for the esports program, as well as assuming other administrative roles for the program.

Current athletic staff member Jamie Batish has been added to the esports staff as the new talent scout and recruiter. Batish will be evaluating, scouting and recruiting talented esports student-athletes with his focus on building a competitive Fortnite team. In addition to Batish and Shaner, Adam Caylor and George Eshnaur III will continue in their roles as director of technical operations and esports faculty adviser, respectively.

The Ottawa University esports program is actively recruiting for Overwatch, Fortnite, Call of Duty (PS4), Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League and Production Crew members.