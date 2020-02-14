The Ottawa University women’s basketball team found its winning ways in the past 10 games. The Lady Braves are 6-4 in those games after starting the season 2-12.

Ottawa has jumped into the race for a KCAC Tournament berth with five teams fighting for the final two spots. The teams are separated by two games with three remaining.

Ottawa’s offense has come to life, scoring 80-plus points in two of the past three games. Ottawa is coming off an 82-54 victory over York College.

The Lady Braves (8-16, 8-13) play Saturday at Sterling (20-7, 17-4), which is coming off a loss to Tabor to fall a game behind Kansas Wesleyan for the KCAC lead.

Ottawa is among the nation’s leaders in scoring defense. Ottawa is No. 43 in the NAIA at 64 points per game. Sterling’s offense is No. 17 in scoring per game (81).

The Lady Braves have lost six straight games to Sterling. The last win over Sterling came in 2016. Sterling leads the overall series 66-16. Ottawa carved up seven of those 16 victories between 2014 and 2016.

Junior guard Madi McAvoy leads Ottawa in scoring (11.7) and Kelsey Hendricks is the team’s leader in blocks (0.3). Liz Vaughn leads the Braves in rebounds (7.2), assists (2), and steals (1.4).