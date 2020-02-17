Ottawa High School junior Darby Weidl became the first female wrestler in school history to qualify for the state tournament.

Weidl won the regional championship Saturday in Paola. Weidl takes a 30-1 mark into state, which is the best record in the 155-pound division.

The girls state tournament is Thursday in Salina.

Weidl, the top seed, received a bye in the first round. In the quarterfinal round, she will face the winner of Holli Giddings, MCHS (26-4), and Madison D’Urso, SHH (21-11).

She is in line to face Marissa Murray (22-1), WSH, in the semifinals.