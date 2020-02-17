The Wellsville High School girls basketball team’s defense and ball movement against the zone were keys to Friday’s victory over West Franklin in Wellsville.

The Eagles downed the Falcons, 53-28.

“The girls did a good job defensively,” Wellsville coach Brock Campbell said. “The past couple games, we have been battling sickness and injuries, but we have continued to keep battling. We had a nice, balanced attack against West Franklin’s zone tonight. We hit some shots from outside and did a good job of getting the ball inside too.”

The Eagles were paced by Aubrey Ball and Demi Aamold with 13 points each. Jadyn Troutman finished with nine points.

The Falcons leading scorer was senior Brooke Flory with 10 points.

Wellsville improved to 12-3 overall and is 8-0 in league play.

West Franklin (28) — Flory 10, Judd 5, Swank 4, Bailey 3, Walter 3, Shotton 2, Hutchison 1.