KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Ottawa University beach volleyball team fell 4-1 to Wayne State University and Missouri Baptist University in the opening matches of the 2020 season Monday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Wayne State

Kenna Hall and Autumn Freeman won their match against Taya Beller and Maddie Duffy, 21-19, 23-21 in the No. 2 pairing. Raven Casas and Adriana Skipper was defeated in the No. 1 pairing by Jaci Brahamer and Hope Carter, 21-17, 21-14.

No. 3 pair, Emily Jackson and Ayona Tharps, fell to Kelsie Cada and Jordan McCormick, 21-7, 21-9. Kristian Thomas and Kaliegh Scott fell in three sets in the No. 4 pairing to Magie Brahmer and Lauren Jacobsen, 21-18, 16-21, 15-7. No. 5 pair, Allison Bauer and Ryleigh Burdick, lost to Jacee Weber and Elly Larson, 21-7, 21-16.

Missouri Baptist

OU’s No. 1 pairing of Casas-Skipper defeated MBU’s Kamden Maas and Lisanne van Houwelin, 21-14, 21-23, 15-13. Freeman-Hall lost in three sets to Isidora Stojovic and Sarah Bolton, 21-14, 22-20, 21-15. No. 4 pair, Ava Taton and Allison Thornton, lost in three sets, 21-18, 19-21, 17-15 to Ariana Macies and Sam Kurm. In the No. 5 pairing, Bauer-Burdick, lost 21-8, 21-19 to Nicole Bott and Morgan Berry. In the exhibition match, Thomas-Scott lost 21-16, 21-14 to Carlee Wise and Kaili Smith.

Ottawa returns to action Friday and Saturday at the Kingsville Tournament in Kingsville, Texas.