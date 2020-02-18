Ottawa University junior Andre Jackson has been named KCAC Offensive Player of the Week. It is Jackson’s first KCAC Player of the Week selection and Ottawa’s third this season.

Jackson averaged 22 points and 5.5 rebounds per game off the bench this past week for the Braves. He shot 77.3 percent from the floor, 70 percent from behind the 3-pt line, and 75 percent from the free throw line. In Saturday’s 119-90 victory over Sterling, Jackson had a career-high 28 points on 11-for-14 shooting, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and five steals.

The Braves (23-5, 17-5) return to action 8 p.m. Wednesday against Kansas Wesleyan University in Wilson Field House. It will be Senior Night. An Ottawa victory will give the Braves at least a share of the KCAC championship and tie the 1979-80 team for the most victories in a single season.