The Wellsville High School boys basketball team is surging after a slow start. The Eagles have won nine of their past 11 games after a 1-5 start.

The Eagles carved up victories on Monday and Tuesday over Anderson County and Baldwin. Wellville knocked off Anderson County, 68-52, to notch their third win over the Bulldogs this season. On Tuesday, Wellsville bested Baldwin, 67-53.

Wellsville (10-7) is one game in the loss column behind Humboldt (12-6) for the third seed in the Burlington sub-state.

Wellsville needed a big fourth quarter to down Anderson County. Wellsville outscored the Bulldogs 24-13 in the final eight minutes.

Drake Aamold and Cole Swanson led the Eagles with 12 points each.

Wellsville broke open a tight game in the third quarter against Baldwin. The Eagles used a 22-12 advantage to take a 47-31 lead after three quarters. Baldwin led 26-25 at halftime.

Jackson Showalter tossed in 19 points to pace Wellsville. Kaden O’Neil finished with 16 points. Luke Richards chipped in 12 and Swanson added 11.

Anderson County (52) — Edens 5, Rockers 5, Martin 7, Belcher 2, Jaret 9, Katzer 8, Kellerman 6.

Wellsville (68) — Richards 7, Dorsey 6, Harris 3, Aamold 17, Swanson 12, Showalter 9, Smith 2.

Baldwin (53) — Zimmerman 5, Carr 9, Boan 21, Eckman 2, Elarber 4, Berg 2.

Wellsville (67) — Richards 12, Aamold 9, O’Neil 16, Swanson 11, Showalter 19.