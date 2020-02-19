The West Franklin High School boys basketball team broke through for its first win of the season. The Falcons held off Marais des Cygnes Valley, 46-43, Tuesday, for that initial victory.

The game was tight from start to finish. MdCV led 6-4 after the first quarter and 18-15 at halftime. Both teams offense erupted for 17 points each in the third quarter as the Trojans maintained a three-point lead at 35-32.

West Franklin outscored MdCV 14-8 in the fourth quarter, limiting the Trojans to five free throws and one made trey.

Cade Fischer paced a balanced attack with 11 points.

MdCV (43) — Lacey 15, Vanderpool 16, Holloway 8, Duncan 2, Anchutz 2.

WF (46) — Hower 6, Gilkey 7, Johnson 8, Burns 2, Rogers 8, Birzer 4, Fischer 11.