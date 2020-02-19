The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) announced that men’s volleyball will begin as an official conference sport starting in 2020-21. In conjunction with the addition of nen’s volleyball, Ottawa University will join the GPAC as an affiliate member for men’s volleyball.

The GPAC and the NAIA require six schools in a conference to have it as a sport and receive an automatic berth to the NAIA National Volleyball Championship under conference direct qualification. Currently GPAC schools and Ottawa are in an unaffiliated grouping for men’s volleyball.

“[Tuesday’s] announcement speaks to the growth of NAIA Volleyball,” GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra said. “We have had men’s volleyball on the radar for some time in the GPAC and today is an exciting day for the conference to have this come to be. GPAC fans are going to really enjoy this sport and the fast-paced action it provides.”

The GPAC members playing men’s volleyball are:

• Briar Cliff University — Sioux City, Iowa

• Dordt University — Sioux Center, Iowa

• Hastings College — Hastings, Nebraska (new program in 2020-21)

• Morningside College — Sioux City, Iowa

• University of Jamestown — Jamestown, North Dakota

• Ottawa University – Ottawa, Kansas (affiliate member)