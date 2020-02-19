The Newton High School boys’ bowling team claimed a second-place finish, while the Railer girls were third in a three-team meet Tuesday at Play-Mor Lanes in Newton.

In the girls’ division, Cheney won at 1,812, followed by Derby at 1,733 and Newton at 1,669.

For the boys, Derby won at 2,383, followed by Newton at 2,164 and Cheney at 2,106.

In the boys’ competition, Alex Hedden of Derby had the top series of 681. Cooper Burns of Newton was second at 587. Braden Bowell of Derby was third at 580.

Hedden had the high games of 253 and 231. Jayden Nixon of Cheney was third at 217.

Other Newton series were Patrick Vasquez at 537, Dehann Nelson at 497, Joey Gile at 483, Gage Lettau at 473 and Kobe Burns at 444.

Cooper Burns had the Railers’ high game of 207. Lettau rolled a 200.

Courtney Kitchen of Cheney led the girls with the high series of 533. Kaitlyn Dixon of Derby was second at 483. Tori Rhynard of Derby was third at 468.

Kitchen had the high game of 202. Dixon had a 173. Ashlyn Horning of Cheney was third at 172.

Newton was led by Hailey Grattan at 449, McKayla Garten at 439, Erina Fujitate at 412, Emma Brockman at 360, Mariah Nicholson at 341 and Laura Nervi at 340.

Newton competes Friday at the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I championships at Seneca Bowl in Wichita. The junior varsity bowls at 9:30 a.m., followed by the varsity at 1:30 p.m.

Varsity girls

Cheney;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Kitchen, Courtney;202;171;160;—533

Harrison, Cierra;130;145;155;—430

Sutter, Morgan;157;122;148;—427

Horning, Ashlynn;107;127;172;—406

Fletcher, Kylie;80;138;110;—328

Cape, Junae;73;124;101;—298

TOTALS;596;581;635;—1,812

Derby;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Dixon, Kaitlyn;173;169;141;—483

Rhynard, Tori;157;132;179;—468

Sutton, Michaela;147;122;142;—411

Sutton, Alexis;118;130;123;—371

Miller, April;32;68;68;—168

TOTALS;595;553;585;—1,733

Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Garton, McKayla;157;126;156;—439

Fujitate, Erina;145;137;130;—412

Nicholson, Myriah;104;120;117;—341

Nervi, Laura;121;115;104;—340

Grattan, Hailey;166;155;128;—449

Brockman, Emma;131;121;108;—360

TOTALS;599;539;531;—1,669

Varsity boys

Cheney;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Eastman, Conner;178;207;168;—553

Riggs, Layne;127;182;127;—436

Monk, Connor;156;163;151;—470

Kitchen, Cooper;177;178;179;—534

Nixon, Jayden;150;158;217;—525

Albers Mason;127;143;128;—398

TOTALS;661;730;715;—2,106

Derby;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Hedden, Alex;253;231;197;—681

Hare, Connor;140;161;159;—460

Miller, Jason;156;205;185;—546

Boswell, Braden;213;169;198;—580

Meyer, Caleb;165;199;196;—560

Hedden, Colby;172;164;167;—503

TOTALS;803;804;776;—2,383

Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Gile, Joey;176;148;159;—483

Burns, Kobe;158;161;125;—444

Vasquez, Patrick;189;180;168;—537

Burns, Cooper;207;193;187;—587

Nelson, Dehann;174;181;142;—497

Lettau, Gage;123;200;150;—473

TOTALS;746;754;664;—2,164

JV girls

Newton 1,344, Cheney 630

Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Petita, Maria;123;119;95;—337

Altum, Cadence;112;101;93;—306

St Peter, Anna;106;84;122;—312

Lyall, Cori;131;86;145;—362

Tilden, Ebony;106;107;81;—294

Green, Karly;78;90;67;—235

TOTALS;472;417;455;—1,344

JV boys

Derby 1,991, Newton 1,930, Cheney 1,677

Newton;gm1;gm2;gm3;ser.

Ebert, Carsen;154;205;179;—538

Brackeen, Jett;184;152;130;—466

Montano, Alfie;167;148;117;—432

Mick, Christopher;157;129;162;—448

Baldwin, Callan;129;160;115;—404

Downey, Aaron;135;107;132;—374

TOTALS;662;665;603;—1,930