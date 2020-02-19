The Ottawa High School girls basketball matches up well with the Paola squad. The Cyclones defeated the Panthers earlier this season and was on the verge of taking another win Tuesday in Paola.

Ottawa had taken a three-point lead late in the game, but things unraveled in those final moments. Paola rallied to upend the Cyclones, 39-35.

Ottawa coach Matt Schurman blamed himself for the loss and apologized to his team after the game.

“It was on me,” he said. “My decision to foul early backfired. The girls did what they could. I will take the last several possessions.”

After the foul, Ottawa gave up a rebound off the missed free throw and had a couple more chances to score, but the shots did not fall.

Schurman said several players stepped up made plays throughout the game, especially late.

“This is the team I thought we had all year,” Schurman said. “We did not have the ups and downs we have had.”

Ottawa did not play like a team with just three wins. Schurman said the defense gave Paola fits, especially the job Sophia Ficken did inside on the Panthers’ senior post.

Ottawa is tied for 15th place with Tonganoxie in the eastern half of the 4A sub-state standings with three games remaining. Schurman said Ottawa needs more wins to secure a spot in the top 16.

The Cyclones play Friday at Baldwin.

Paola (39) — McDow 14, Ediger 12, Hanf 4, Bryant 3, Yates 2, Jones 2, Clark 2.

Ottawa (35) — Titus 6, Heilbron 6, Ficken 5, Spigle 5, Hadl 4, Hornbuckle 4, Evans 3, Curtis 2.