The West Franklin High School girls basketball team is looking to make a late-season push to improve its seeding for sub-state.

The Falcons started that push Tuesday with a dominating performance in their 67-6 victory over Marais des Cygnes Valley. West Franklin improved to 5-13 and have three games remaining in the regular season.

West Franklin led 22-0 at the end of the first quarter and 36-3 at halftime.

“The girls came out ready to play,” West Franklin coach Nancy Reed said. Our defense was really good and we were able to get several steals. We crashed the offensive boards and were able to score several points off offensive rebounds. Every player scored tonight. It was a great team win.”

Brooke Flory scored a game-high 20 points to pace the Falcon attack. Madison Shoton finished with 12 points. Lily Judd chipped in with 10 points.

MDCV (6) — Decavele 1, Barthley 4, McCowin 1.

WF (67) — Flory 20, Shotton 12, Judd 10, Swank 9, Hutchison 6, Hower 5, C. Ecord 2, K. Ecord 2, Scott 2.