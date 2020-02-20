A special night for a special group.

The Ottawa University men’s basketball team celebrated a KCAC title-clinching victory over Kansas Wesleyan Wednesday with a net-cutting ceremony. The Braves dismantled the Coyotes, 86-84, in a packed Wilson Field House on Senior Night to give Ottawa at least a share of the KCAC championship. This was the program’s 23rd conference title and first since 2007-08. The 24th win tied the 1979-80 team’s record for most victories in a single-season.

“It feels really good,” fifth-year Ottawa coach Aaron Siebenthall said. “I am so proud of these guys and so excited for them. We have been working for this goal for a long time. This is a special group because of the way they get along, how they enjoy each other, play for each other. That is why we are winning. It has been a blast so far.”

Ottawa (25-4, 18-5) needs a victory Saturday over McPherson in the regular-season finale or a loss by Oklahoma Wesleyan to win the conference title outright.

“We still have lots to accomplish,” Siebenthall said. “Saturday is a big game now. We are playing for the outright title, seeding in the conference tournament and national tournament. We are trying to break the school record for wins. If we can go and win a few more games before the national tournament, we could get a good seed and a good draw. We can make some noise in the national tournament. We can only do that if we continue to play as a team, do the little things that this team has been doing for most of the year. I know our guys will be ready for it.”

The coach was talked into the net-cutting ceremony as he wanted to wait for Saturday after claiming the title by themselves.

“People let me know this is a special time and this does not happen very often, especially on your home court,” Siebenthall said. “I am glad we did it. One of things that really excites me is we were able to cut down the nets on Andy Carrier Court. It means a lot to me and I know it will mean a lot to him. It is a culmination of hard work for these guys.”

Siebenthall said the athletic training staff, led by Jen Rayburn, and strength and conditioning coach Dillon Adams, helped the Braves achieve a championship.

“Coach Adams, our strength and conditioning coach, has brought an edge to this team,” he said. “It has been a fun ride so far. We have further to go before we get to our destination.”

The big crowd was loud and gave the old gym an electric atmosphere.

“There was a great atmosphere in the gym,” Siebenthall said. “It reminded me of Mike Doug night. It was a great night all around. Everything we wanted to happen, happened. We played well and we got a big lead. We started the seniors and was able to get the seniors back in at the end of the game. We got them out and was able to get them a nice recognition from our crowd. It was a fun night.”

Ottawa started an all-senior group. Eli Ponce and Kobe Mead received loud ovations during pre-game introductions.

“It is an amazing group,” Siebenthall said of the seniors. “A lot of these guys are three- and four-year [players]. They have battled with us. They have gone through the growing pains of a new coach and a new philsophy in a way of doing things. I am glad I got to coach them.”