The Ottawa University women’s basketball team dug a big hole through the first half of the conference season.

The Lady Braves sat at 2-11 and appeared to be going nowhere. In mid-January, the tide turned in the second half of the season. Ottawa put together a three-game winning streak and went 6-6 in the past 12 games.

Ottawa entered Wednesday’s final home against KCAC leader Kansas Wesleyan still mathmatically alive for the postseason. The Lady Braves needed to win their final two games and Bethel to lose its last two games.

Ottawa’s postseason chances were snuffed out with its 57-50 loss Kansas Wesleyan. Ottawa coach Bruce Tate said the players were determined to turn the season around and make a run at a postseason berth.

“They started to believe in a little more in themselves,” he said. “All the credit goes to them.”

Ottawa was playing as well as anybody in the KCAC at the end of the season. Ottawa took the KCAC leaders and nationally-ranked teams to the wire before falling in back-to-back games.

“It does speak volumes of our league,” Tate said. “Anything can happen this time of year. This league is tough. There is a lot of good coaches that prepare their kids really well.”

Tate added the separation between the top teams and the bottom teams is small.

“What it comes down to is one, two or three players that can make plays and create plays around the basket,” Tate said.

Ottawa had Kansas Wesleyan on the ropes for most of the game. Ottawa tied the game at 22-22 late in the first half and trailed 27-24 at halftime. Ottawa outscored Kansas Wesleyan 14-8 in the third quarter to open a 38-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Ottawa had the game within reach until the final couple of minutes.

“Proud of the way we battled,” Tate said. “They definitely left it on the floor tonight. The final score does not tell it all. Kansas Wesleyan flipped the script and started making plays [in the fourth quarter]. We had a lot of empty possessions. We had some good looks that we did not convert. We held one of the top scoring teams in the country under their scoring average.”

It was the final home game for seniors Avery Lewman, Kelsey Hendricks, Katlyn Hughes and Bailey Shaffer. All four were four-year players in the program. Tate said their loyalty to the program was something he will not take for granted.

“This was a group of seniors that came in together and stayed,” Tate said. “They made a huge impact on our program and our younger kids. It has been really good to see them grow.”

Ottawa (8-18, 8-15) closes the season Saturday at McPherson.