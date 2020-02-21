The West Franklin High School boys basketball team fell 57-38 on Thursday to Burlingame in the final home game of the season.

The game was tight through three quarters. Burlingame led 22-19 at halftime and 37-32 at the end of three quarters. The visitors outscored the Falcons 20-6 in the fourth quarter.

Cade Fischer paced West Franklin with 12 points.

Burlingame (57) — Noonan 11, Kline 12, Tyson 6, Robinson 2, Vandeord 2, Briggs 9, Young 1, Quancy 12.

WF (38) — Hower 2, Gilkey 8, Swank 2, Johnson 7, Rogers 4, Birzer 3, Fischer 12.