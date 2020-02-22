CONCORDIA — The Hesston High School wrestling team has all but one entry still in competition after the first day of the Class 4A regionals in Concordia.

After the first day of competition, Marysville is in the lead with 134 points, followed by Scott Community at 113, Colby at 76, Nickerson at 68.5 and Clay Center at 66. Hesston is 13th with 17 points.

Hesston was led by Michael Friesen at 132 pounds. After a pair of wins by fall, Friesen lost in the semifinals to Gage Cooper of Nickerson in a 10-2 major decision. Friesen, 11-7, opens today in the consolation semifinals, needing a win to advance to state.

Jason Hecht at 138 pounds and Owen O’Halloran at 195 pounds each finished 1-1. Garrett Slater at 145 pounds, Malachi Holmes at 152 pounds, Tyrone Taylor at 160 pounds, Cody Wohlgemuth at 170 pounds, Dominic Clopton at 182 pounds and Ethan Parrott at heavyweight each went 0-1 with a bye. All eight wrestlers open competition in the second consolation round, needing three wins to advance to state.

Nethan Whitsitt finished 0-2 at 220 pounds, ending the season 20-14.

Class 4A Regionals

at Concordia

Team scores — Marysville 134, Scott Community 113, Colby 76, Nickerson 68.5, Clay Center Community 66, Wamego 65, Concordia 60, Abilene 51, Smoky Valley 34, Buhler 29, Chapman 28, Rock Creek 19, Hesston 17, Topeka Hayden 3.

Hesston results

132 — Michael Friesen (2-1): 1. W Martean Perez (Buhler) 1:59; QF. W Dylan Fulton (Scott Community) 1:31; SF. L Gage Cooper (Nickerson) 10-2 maj.dec.

138 — Jason Hecht (1-1): 1. bye; QF. W Thomas Dennis (Colby) 2:43; SF. L Kaden Wren (Scott Community) 6-1.

145 — Garrett Slater (0-1): 1. bye; QF. L Isaak Meyer (Wamego) 5:23.

152 — Malachi Holmes (0-1): 1. L Kaleb Jackosn (Rock Creek) 7-2; C1. bye.

160 — Tyrone Taylor (0-1): 1. L Layton Kindel (Concordia) 3:28; C1. bye.

170 — Cody Wohlgemuth (0-1): 1. L Shawn Liddle (Clay Center) 5-2; C1. bye.

182 — Domanic Clopton (0-1): 1. bye; QF. L Dax Hopp (Smoky Valley) 7-1; C2. bye.

195 — Owen O’Halloran (1-1): 1. L Jeffrey Nix (Scott Community) 14-5 maj.dec.; C1. W Sean McConnell (Topeka Hayden) :42.

220 — Nathan Whitsitt (0-2): 1. L LeRoy Bean (Smoky Valley) 4:55; C1. L Cameron Stanley (Rock Creek) 3:47.

HWT — Ethan Parrott (0-1): 1. bye; QF. L Kaleb Parker (Marysville) 3:46.