The Skyline High School boys basketball team took on the Cunningham Wildcats Tuesday, February 11. SHS took control early and never looked back. They doubled the score of the Wildcats, winning 70-35. This was their 14th win of the season.

“We had another busy week. On Tuesday, we played at Cunningham. It was our third time playing them this year. They've gotten better every time I've seen them. We played seventeen different boys in that game. It was good for all of our guys to be able to play with different groups on the floor,” said Coach Eddy

On Valentine’s Day, Skyline hosted Pretty Prairie for another win, 60-31.

“We followed that up with Pretty Prairie at home on Friday. This is our first time playing them this year. They're extremely well coached. Dennis Detter has been at it for years and knows what he's doing. They have size and athleticism all over the court. Our guards were able to turn them over several times. PP played a variety of zone defenses. Including, 1-3-1, 2-3, 2-1-2, and 3-2. It was the first time all year that we've seen some of those, so it was good to work through things on offense,” Eddy said.

The Thunderbirds played their third game of the week when they traveled to Victoria on Saturday, February 15. They won their 15th game of the season, beating VHS 69-41. Steve Fisher chipped in 16 points and had five steals. Carrasco once again had a well-rounded stat line of 16 points and eight rebounds. Same Fisher had nine points, stole the ball four times, and dished out five assists.

“Saturday, we traveled to Victoria to play. To our knowledge, this is Skyline's first trip to Victoria in history. We enjoyed playing an uncommon opponent in a new environment. Again, our pressure was able to turn them over a ton and we had great looks at the rim all game long. Our manager Caleb Reece, scored in his second consecutive game. As a freshman, he was told that he had to quit playing basketball because of heart issues. This is the first time he's been able to be on the court with his friends since then,” Eddy said.

The T-birds only loss so far this season came against Lyons.