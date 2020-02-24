WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville High School boys basketball team is surging into postseason. The Eagles needed a big fourth quarter Friday to pull out a 57-52 win over Santa Fe Trail.

The Eagles improved to 11-7 heading into the final week of the regular season. Wellsville was behind 36-35 heading into the fourth quarter and outscored the visitors 17-11 in the fourth quarter.

Luke Richards paced Wellsville with 17 points. Jackson Showalter finished with 10 points.

SFT (47) — Duncan 2, Decker 6, Berckefeldt 9, Smith 12, Spoonenmore 16, Baker 2.

Wellsville (52) — Richards 17, Harris 6, Aamold 9, O’Neil 9, Swanson 1, Showalter 10.

CH 66, MdCV 40

Central Heights picked up a key victory Friday by dominating Marais des Cygnes Valley, 66-40. Central Heights (6-11) moved up to the No. 7 seed in its sub-state with the victory.

Jared Crawford led the Vikings with 18 points. Bralen Bowker had 15 points and Dustin Coffman added 14.

MdCV (40) — Reed 1, Lingenfelter 2, Lacey 8, Vanderpool 7, Holloway 14, Duncan 4, Woodson 4.

CH (66) — Crawford 18, Cannady 6, Compton 2, Bowker 15, Bones 3, Smith 3, Coffman 14, Burson 3.

GIRLS

Wellsville 38, Santa Fe Trail 25

The Eagles secured the top seed their sub-state after Friday’s 38-25 victory over Santa Fe Trail. Wellsville (14-4, 10-0) has a three-game lead over Anderson County with two games remaining.

“We played well defensively tonight but it was a struggle for us offensively after the first quarter,” Wellsville coach Brock Campbell said. “We put up 18 points in the first quarter but the could only managed 20 more in the final three quarters.”

CH 51, MdCV 16

Central Heights rolled to a 51-16 win Friday over Marais des Cygnes Valley.

Senior Abby Brown paced the Vikings with 27 points on 12 made field goals.

MdCV (16) — Cormode 7, Moore 1, Parker 1, Flatin 1, McGown 6.

Central Heights (51) — Riemer 2, Brown 27, Meyer 2, Brockus 5, Compton 7, Higbie 3, Froggatte 2, Chrisjohn 3.