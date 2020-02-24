The Ottawa and Wellsville high school wrestling teams will be well represented at their state tournaments this weekend. Both teams qualified seven wrestlers from this past weekend’s regionals.

Wellsville finished second at their regional and the seven qualifiers is a program best. Wellsville had two champions, a runner-up, one third and three fourth-place finishers.

The Cyclones had a regional champ, two runners-up, a third and three fourth-place finishers.

State will be Friday and Saturday.

Ottawa

106 — Atticus Sutton, fourth; 112 — Liam Sutton, second; 132 — Collin Creach; 152 — Kael Lane, first; 182 — Daidrien Aho, second; 195 — Wyatt Sink, fourth; 220 — Jared Ferguson, fourth.

Wellsville

106 — Gabe Good, third; 120 — Nick Slawson, fourth; 126 — Ethan Elliott, second; 145 — Wyatt Bird, fourth; 160 — Anthony Signs, first; 182 — Chase Farley, fourth; 285 — Colby Stephens, first.