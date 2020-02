The Central Heights High School girls basketball team fell 67-23 to Chase County Monday in Ike gym. It was a rescheduled game.

The Vikings was paced by senior Abby Brown with 15 points. The Vikings close the regular-season Tuesday at Lyndon.

Chase County (67) — Simpson 12, Harshman 7, Hinkson 12, Vandergrift 4, Higgs 7, Schroer 19, Hatcher 4, Ziniga 2.

Central Heights (23) — Brown 15, Brockus 6, Roberts 2.