The Ottawa High School boys basketball seniors grew up watching talented former Cyclone basketball teams and players. Ottawa played in four straight state title games from 2010 to 2013.

Historically, Ottawa has been really good at home, winning several sub-state tournaments on the home floor in the past 25 years. That history rubbed off in a big way with the seniors, who went 9-0 at home this year and sewed up home court for next week’s sub-state with a 53-39 victory Monday over Tonganoxie.

Ottawa coach Cliff McCullough said the core group of seniors understand the tradition of Cyclone basketball.

“They understand what it is about to play at home and protect your house,” McCullough said. “This program has had so much tradition at winning at home and winning sub-states at home. For us to host — the way we are playing at home this year — we will be a tough team to beat. We have been really tough at home. These guys eat it up. We have so much confidence now playing at home. Part of it is tradition. They just won nine games at home. These guys have tons of confidence when they step on that court.”

At mid-season, Ottawa stood at 5-5 after playing the likes of defending 4A state champ Piper twice, tradition-rich programs Highland Park and Raytown South along with athletic teams such as Topeka West. Since then, the Cyclones (14-5) have rattled off nine straight victories.

“We knew after the mid-season tournament that we would have to win out to get to be at home [for sub-state],” McCullough said. “We are one game away from doing that. Some others have lost and we have a two-game lead. We had the tough first half to our schedule to prepare us and the back half, we knew we could win a lot of games and put ourselves in position. It is coming to fruition. We are not done.”

Ottawa closes the regular-season Friday at Spring Hill and looking to extend the winning streak to 10 games.

“We still have a really big league game,” McCullough said. “I want to finish league with our only loss to Piper and be a solid No. 2 in the Frontier League. It is about keeping the momentum going into postseason.”

Tonganoxie made Ottawa work for the win. Ottawa jumped to a 14-5 lead, but the visitors closed within 20-17 at halftime.

McCullough said offensive rebounding kept Tonganoxie in the game. He said Tongy junior Heston Robbins’ offensive rebounding hurt the Cyclones.

“We had trouble with the Robbins kid on the glass,” McCullough said. “He is sneaky. We gave him three and-ones, all on the offensive glass. We gave up too many offensive boards to him.”

Ottawa dominated the third quarter, building a 40-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Cyclones increased the lead to 17 points, but the Chieftains cut the deficit to 10.

“We know this game is a game of runs,” McCullough said. “Our kids have been really good this year taking the other team’s punch and pulling it out in the end. I hope that is a sign of a good team. We can take a punch and a run, then regroup and get ourselves together and win the basketball game.”

Ottawa’s trapping defense caused Tonganoxie trouble in the second half, which led to transition baskets.

“It was not anything called,” McCullough said. “Our guys always have the greenlight if they feel like somebody does not have a strong ballhandler or somebody gets their back turned, to go double. That is all on them. They found a couple of guys they could go do that.”

McCullough said Ottawa’s defense is pretty stout heading into the postseason. Ottawa sits second in 4A in points allowed behind Miege.

The Ottawa pounded Tonganoxie with its inside game.

“We hammered it inside,” McCullough said. “It is our bread-and-butter. We had some good interior passing. We have guys that can get to the rim. That is part of our game. Reis Moore had another great game inside. He is playing really, really good and strong right now. The best basketball I have ever seen him play. Kobe [Johnson} had some really nice passing.”