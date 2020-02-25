Determination was written all over the faces of the Ottawa High School girls basketball team’s players.

The season was on the line. Ottawa and Tonganoxie was battling to break a tie for the final spot in the sub-state bracket. Both teams went at each other hard. Tonganoxie pulled ahead 30-25 with two minutes remaining.

The Cyclones had lost a couple of games late during their 10-game skid. Ottawa answered the call this time and made play after play. Ottawa closed the game on a 9-0 spurt to defeat Tonganoxie, 34-30.

“We did not make many plays before that,” Ottawa coach Matt Schurman said. “We struggled to run plays. They fought back. They could have quit when they went up five.”

Summer Spigle started the rally with a three-pointer to draw Ottawa within 30-28. Kirsten Evans knocked home a lay-up off an offensive rebound to tie the game.

The next offensive play came off great execution. After a timeout, Evans drove to the free-throw line and drew the defense to her. Lauren Curtis cut to the basket all alone. Evans dished the ball on time to Curtis, who banked home the shot., to give Ottawa a 32-20 lead.

“We tried to run this play several times and we were off tonight,” Schurman said. “[Evans] made an excellent read. Curtis got herself into position to [catch] that drop-off [pass] and took it up strong. It worked the way it was designed. Curtis knocked it in.”

Spigle hit a couple of free throws and then a steal by Sofia Ficken sealed the victory.

“I was proud of the way we continued to fight, even though, not much went right,” Schurman said. “We struggled so much offensively. We got some big rebounds. We pressed a lot more than what we are used to. We got a little bit away from our packline. You have to do what you have to do to get a win. We came down and got a couple of steals and put some pressure on them.”

Schurman said the players’ resolve proved to be the difference.

“The girls fought and said, ‘it was not going to happen tonight,’” he said. “We are continuing to build these girls confidence. They put in the work and if they stay with what we are trying to teach, they will be in position to win games. We are continuing to build culture...continuing to buildto get that expectation to win and learn what it takes to get a win.”

This was the first of three games for Ottawa (4-14) in the final week of the regular season. Ottawa plays Metro Academy Thursday at home and closes the season Friday at Spring Hill.

“I would like to go 3-0 this week,” Schurman said. “We have Metro on Thursday and I would like to send the seniors out [at home] with a win. We wanted to [play in sub-state] for our seniors. They have been through a lot in the past four years. They take care of the younger girls.”

Ottawa (34) — Spigle 10, K. Evans 7, Titus 6, Ficken 5, Hadl 3, Curtis 2, Hornbuckle 1.

Tonganoxie (30) — Seba 12, Gray 7, Brusven 6, Sunderland 3, Barnes 2.