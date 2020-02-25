The Ottawa Mat Masters wrestling club participated in five tournaments this past weekend.

Here are the results:

Sat, Feb 22 - McPherson 2020 Open:

First: Waylon Courtois 8U 52.

Second: Chase Courtois 10U 61, Logan Courtois 12U 80.

Third: Dalton Courtois 6U 43

Sun, Feb 23 - Top Town Throwdown, Topeka:

Second: Gunnar Jung 6U 62-65.

Sun, Feb 23 - Rumble at the Rock, St. George:

Second: Sailor Wilson 8U 64.

Sun, Feb 23 - The FARM Open/Novice, Eudora:

First: Landon Nicholson 8U 60.

Third: Rece Long 8U Novice 80-90.

Sun, Feb 23 - Jayhawk Slam Open/Novice/Girls, Mound City:

First: Zayne Wieneke 6U 40; Serenity Sandoval 6U 49; Vince Coons 6U 52; Emery Hughes, Girls 6U 43-50; Slater Hedrick 8U Novice 80; Baylie Wieneke Girls 8U 45-49; Royce Ulrich 10U 73-76; Landon Petitijean 12U 76-80; Dalton Evans 14U 98-101; Sam Clevenger 14U 139-147/

Second: Ellie Beers, Girls 8U 64-66; Ebony Hughes, Girls 10U 75-85; Landon Vaughn 14U 135.

Third: Aubrey Stauffer, Girls 8U 64-66; Caul Johns 12U 68-72.

Fourth: Karl Ulrich 6U 54-57; Ellie Beers 8U 58-61; Reid McClay 10U Novice 64-67.

Fifth: Bo Beers 6U 46

Others: Tony Sandoval 6U 52; Peyton Tafua 6U 52.