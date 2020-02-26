IOLA — The Wellsville High School girls basketball team captured its fourth straight Pioneer League championship Tuesday with a 57-26 victory over Iola.

The Wellsville senior class posted a 33-1 record in league play over the past four years.

Wellsville dominated the game from the start.

“We played well tonight,” Wellsville coach Brock Campbell said. “We did a good job of speeding them up with our press and creating turnovers. Offensively, we shot well and got our post players involved.”

Wellsville (15-4) is the top seed in next week’s Burlington sub-state. The Eagles play 6 p.m. Monday against Prairie View (5-15) in the first game of a girls-boys doubleheader.

The Eagles close out the regular season Thursday in a rematch with Iola in Iola.

Wellsville (57) — Overman 3, Aamold 16, McCoy 15, Pearson 3, Troutman 11, McDaniel 5, Ball 4.

Iola (26) — Gardner 3, Bycroft 6, Plumlee 2, Holloway 7, Kunkler 1, Schinstock 2, Sprague 5.