West Franklin High School had its best scoring output of the season in the reguar-season finale Tuesday against Northern Heights.

The Falcons fell 89-75 to finish at 1-19.

Cade Fischer finished with a career-high 39 points to pace the Falcons. Nathan Hower tossed in 17 points. Trey Rogers finished with 11.

West Franklin plays 7 p.m. Monday in the first-round of sub-state at top-seeded Burlington (14-5).

WF (75) — Hower 17, Gilkey 1, Johnson 5, Burns 2, Rogers 11, Fischer 39.

NH (89) — Campbell 2, King 2, Heins 13, Heiman 31, Rendor 8, Delgado 2, Preisner 26, Arb 5.