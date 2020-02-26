WICHITA — The Ottawa University indoor track and field team came through with record performances this past weekend at the 2020 KCAC Indoor Track and Field Championships in Wichita. The men finished fourth with 66.5 points and the women placed sixth with 48 points.

The Braves broke two meet, had two KCAC individual vhampions, four school records broken, four NAIA Indoor Track and Field National qualifiers, and 21 student-athletes earn All-KCAC honors.

Here are the Ottawa results:

Meet Records and KCAC Individual Champions

Adia Vaughn – 7.67 60M

Jaylan Washington – 6.83 60M School Record/NAIA Qualifier

School Record

Dakota Bunch, Destiny Escobar, Suleica Lee, Adia Vaughn – 4x400M (4:16.41)

Michael Garrison – 600M (1.21.73) NAIA Qualifier

Jeray Edwards, Logan Krause, Peyton Hajok, Michael Garrison – 4x400M (3:30.741)

Andrew Sprague – Weight Throw (15.60)

All-KCAC

Adia Vaughn – 7.67 60M National Qualifier

Jaylan Washington – 6.83 60M School Record/NAIA Qualifier

Suleica Lee – 60M Hurdles (9.46) School Record, 2nd Place

Destiny Escobar – 60M Hurdles (10.31), 5th Place *Season PR

Adia Vaughn – 200M (25.593), 2nd Place *National Qualifier

Dakota Bunch – 600M (1:47.14), 5th Place

Breanna Clayton – 3000M (11:12.43), 4th Place

Suleica Lee – High Jump (1.45M), 6th Place *Season PR

Michael Garrison – 200M (22.75), 6th Place *Season PR

Peyton Hajok – 400M (51.59), 7th Place

Michael Garrison – 600M (1.21.73), 3rd Place *NAIA Qualifier

Joshua Weghorst – 3000M (9:08.14), 6th Place

Joshua Weghorst – 5000M (16:06.42), 5th place *Season PR

Reggie Clemons – Long Jump (6.35M), 5th Place *Season PR

Michael Garrison – Long Jump (6.30M) 7th Place *Season PR

Michael Garrison – Triple Jump (13.52M) 2nd Place, *Season PR

Steven Jolly – High Jump (1.81M), 4th Place *Season PR

Andrew Sprague – Shot Put (14.63M), 4th Place

Tucker Richey – Shot Put (13.83M), 7th Place

Drew Loukota – Shot Put (13.77M), 8th Place

Andrew Sprague – Weight Throw (15.60M), 4th Place *Season PR

60M

Dante Hodge – 7.27

Peyton Hajok – 7.26

Jeray Edwards – 7.21 *Season PR

Trey Wheeler – 7.59 *Season PR

Reggie Clemons – 7.20 *Season PR

60M Hurdles

Bryce Laflore – 8.86 *Season PR

200M

Destini Salas – 29.66 *Season PR

Peyton Hajok – 22.82

Logan Krause – 24.48 *Season PR

Jaylan Washington – 22.80 *Season PR

Cyle Campbell – 26.70 *Season PR

Reggie Clemons – 23.86 *Season PR

600M

Cody Clark – 1:34.72 *Season PR

3000M

Shaye White – 12:44.57 *Season PR

5000M

Alan Rangel – 16:27.11 *Season PR Joseph Corbin – 16:56.48 *Season PR

Caleb Meyer – 17:34.67 *Season PR

4x800M

Destiny Escobar, Olivia Lemus, Jordan Fritz, Dakota Bunch – 10:59.76

Cody Clark, Joe Corbin, Caleb Meyer, Michael Garrison – 8:53.77

DMR

Alexis Reim, Destini Salas, Olivia Lemus, Jordan Fritz – 14:34.47

Caleb Meyer, Logan Krause, Cody Clark, Joe Corbin – 11:23.47

Long Jump

Destiny Escobar – 4.57M *Season PR

Olivia Lemus – 4.32M

Laura Freeman – 4.05M *Season PR

Taiya Hickman – 4.17M *Season PR

Jeray Edwards – 5.69M *Season PR

Jordan Reddick – 5.74M *Season PR

Steven Jolly – 5.80M *Season PR

Triple Jump

Olivia Lemus – 9.12M

Laura Freeman – 8.98M

Taiya Hickman – 9.93M

Jordan Reddick – 11.59M *Season PR

High Jump

Olivia Lemus – 1.35M *Season PR

Shot Put

Kaia Brookes – 9.83M *Season PR

Weight Throw

Hannah Pasley – 12.95 *Season PR

Drew Loukota – 12.68