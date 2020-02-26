By The Herald Staff

Wednesday

Feb 26, 2020 at 1:41 PM


WICHITA — The Ottawa University indoor track and field team came through with record performances this past weekend at the 2020 KCAC Indoor Track and Field Championships in Wichita. The men finished fourth with 66.5 points and the women placed sixth with 48 points.


The Braves broke two meet, had two KCAC individual vhampions, four school records broken, four NAIA Indoor Track and Field National qualifiers, and 21 student-athletes earn All-KCAC honors.


Here are the Ottawa results:


Meet Records and KCAC Individual Champions


Adia Vaughn – 7.67 60M


Jaylan Washington – 6.83 60M School Record/NAIA Qualifier


School Record


Dakota Bunch, Destiny Escobar, Suleica Lee, Adia Vaughn – 4x400M (4:16.41)


Michael Garrison – 600M (1.21.73) NAIA Qualifier


Jeray Edwards, Logan Krause, Peyton Hajok, Michael Garrison – 4x400M (3:30.741)


Andrew Sprague – Weight Throw (15.60)


All-KCAC


Adia Vaughn – 7.67 60M National Qualifier


Jaylan Washington – 6.83 60M School Record/NAIA Qualifier


Suleica Lee – 60M Hurdles (9.46) School Record, 2nd Place


Destiny Escobar – 60M Hurdles (10.31), 5th Place *Season PR


Adia Vaughn – 200M (25.593), 2nd Place *National Qualifier


Dakota Bunch – 600M (1:47.14), 5th Place


Breanna Clayton – 3000M (11:12.43), 4th Place


Suleica Lee – High Jump (1.45M), 6th Place *Season PR


Michael Garrison – 200M (22.75), 6th Place *Season PR


Peyton Hajok – 400M (51.59), 7th Place


Michael Garrison – 600M (1.21.73), 3rd Place *NAIA Qualifier


Joshua Weghorst – 3000M (9:08.14), 6th Place


Joshua Weghorst – 5000M (16:06.42), 5th place *Season PR


Reggie Clemons – Long Jump (6.35M), 5th Place *Season PR


Michael Garrison – Long Jump (6.30M) 7th Place *Season PR


Michael Garrison – Triple Jump (13.52M) 2nd Place, *Season PR


Steven Jolly – High Jump (1.81M), 4th Place *Season PR


Andrew Sprague – Shot Put (14.63M), 4th Place


Tucker Richey – Shot Put (13.83M), 7th Place


Drew Loukota – Shot Put (13.77M), 8th Place


Andrew Sprague – Weight Throw (15.60M), 4th Place *Season PR


60M


Dante Hodge – 7.27


Peyton Hajok – 7.26


Jeray Edwards – 7.21 *Season PR


Trey Wheeler – 7.59 *Season PR


Reggie Clemons – 7.20 *Season PR


60M Hurdles


Bryce Laflore – 8.86 *Season PR


200M


Destini Salas – 29.66 *Season PR


Peyton Hajok – 22.82


Logan Krause – 24.48 *Season PR


Jaylan Washington – 22.80 *Season PR


Cyle Campbell – 26.70 *Season PR


Reggie Clemons – 23.86 *Season PR


600M


Cody Clark – 1:34.72 *Season PR


3000M


Shaye White – 12:44.57 *Season PR


5000M


Alan Rangel – 16:27.11 *Season PR Joseph Corbin – 16:56.48 *Season PR


Caleb Meyer – 17:34.67 *Season PR


4x800M


Destiny Escobar, Olivia Lemus, Jordan Fritz, Dakota Bunch – 10:59.76


Cody Clark, Joe Corbin, Caleb Meyer, Michael Garrison – 8:53.77


DMR


Alexis Reim, Destini Salas, Olivia Lemus, Jordan Fritz – 14:34.47


Caleb Meyer, Logan Krause, Cody Clark, Joe Corbin – 11:23.47


Long Jump


Destiny Escobar – 4.57M *Season PR


Olivia Lemus – 4.32M


Laura Freeman – 4.05M *Season PR


Taiya Hickman – 4.17M *Season PR


Jeray Edwards – 5.69M *Season PR


Jordan Reddick – 5.74M *Season PR


Steven Jolly – 5.80M *Season PR


Triple Jump


Olivia Lemus – 9.12M


Laura Freeman – 8.98M


Taiya Hickman – 9.93M


Jordan Reddick – 11.59M *Season PR


High Jump


Olivia Lemus – 1.35M *Season PR


Shot Put


Kaia Brookes – 9.83M *Season PR


Weight Throw


Hannah Pasley – 12.95 *Season PR


Drew Loukota – 12.68