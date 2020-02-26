WICHITA — The Ottawa University indoor track and field team came through with record performances this past weekend at the 2020 KCAC Indoor Track and Field Championships in Wichita. The men finished fourth with 66.5 points and the women placed sixth with 48 points.
The Braves broke two meet, had two KCAC individual vhampions, four school records broken, four NAIA Indoor Track and Field National qualifiers, and 21 student-athletes earn All-KCAC honors.
Here are the Ottawa results:
Meet Records and KCAC Individual Champions
Adia Vaughn – 7.67 60M
Jaylan Washington – 6.83 60M School Record/NAIA Qualifier
School Record
Dakota Bunch, Destiny Escobar, Suleica Lee, Adia Vaughn – 4x400M (4:16.41)
Michael Garrison – 600M (1.21.73) NAIA Qualifier
Jeray Edwards, Logan Krause, Peyton Hajok, Michael Garrison – 4x400M (3:30.741)
Andrew Sprague – Weight Throw (15.60)
All-KCAC
Adia Vaughn – 7.67 60M National Qualifier
Jaylan Washington – 6.83 60M School Record/NAIA Qualifier
Suleica Lee – 60M Hurdles (9.46) School Record, 2nd Place
Destiny Escobar – 60M Hurdles (10.31), 5th Place *Season PR
Adia Vaughn – 200M (25.593), 2nd Place *National Qualifier
Dakota Bunch – 600M (1:47.14), 5th Place
Breanna Clayton – 3000M (11:12.43), 4th Place
Suleica Lee – High Jump (1.45M), 6th Place *Season PR
Michael Garrison – 200M (22.75), 6th Place *Season PR
Peyton Hajok – 400M (51.59), 7th Place
Michael Garrison – 600M (1.21.73), 3rd Place *NAIA Qualifier
Joshua Weghorst – 3000M (9:08.14), 6th Place
Joshua Weghorst – 5000M (16:06.42), 5th place *Season PR
Reggie Clemons – Long Jump (6.35M), 5th Place *Season PR
Michael Garrison – Long Jump (6.30M) 7th Place *Season PR
Michael Garrison – Triple Jump (13.52M) 2nd Place, *Season PR
Steven Jolly – High Jump (1.81M), 4th Place *Season PR
Andrew Sprague – Shot Put (14.63M), 4th Place
Tucker Richey – Shot Put (13.83M), 7th Place
Drew Loukota – Shot Put (13.77M), 8th Place
Andrew Sprague – Weight Throw (15.60M), 4th Place *Season PR
60M
Dante Hodge – 7.27
Peyton Hajok – 7.26
Jeray Edwards – 7.21 *Season PR
Trey Wheeler – 7.59 *Season PR
Reggie Clemons – 7.20 *Season PR
60M Hurdles
Bryce Laflore – 8.86 *Season PR
200M
Destini Salas – 29.66 *Season PR
Peyton Hajok – 22.82
Logan Krause – 24.48 *Season PR
Jaylan Washington – 22.80 *Season PR
Cyle Campbell – 26.70 *Season PR
Reggie Clemons – 23.86 *Season PR
600M
Cody Clark – 1:34.72 *Season PR
3000M
Shaye White – 12:44.57 *Season PR
5000M
Alan Rangel – 16:27.11 *Season PR Joseph Corbin – 16:56.48 *Season PR
Caleb Meyer – 17:34.67 *Season PR
4x800M
Destiny Escobar, Olivia Lemus, Jordan Fritz, Dakota Bunch – 10:59.76
Cody Clark, Joe Corbin, Caleb Meyer, Michael Garrison – 8:53.77
DMR
Alexis Reim, Destini Salas, Olivia Lemus, Jordan Fritz – 14:34.47
Caleb Meyer, Logan Krause, Cody Clark, Joe Corbin – 11:23.47
Long Jump
Destiny Escobar – 4.57M *Season PR
Olivia Lemus – 4.32M
Laura Freeman – 4.05M *Season PR
Taiya Hickman – 4.17M *Season PR
Jeray Edwards – 5.69M *Season PR
Jordan Reddick – 5.74M *Season PR
Steven Jolly – 5.80M *Season PR
Triple Jump
Olivia Lemus – 9.12M
Laura Freeman – 8.98M
Taiya Hickman – 9.93M
Jordan Reddick – 11.59M *Season PR
High Jump
Olivia Lemus – 1.35M *Season PR
Shot Put
Kaia Brookes – 9.83M *Season PR
Weight Throw
Hannah Pasley – 12.95 *Season PR
Drew Loukota – 12.68