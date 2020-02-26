IOLA — The Wellsville and Iola high school boys basketball teams played a nip-and-tuck game Tuesday in a key Pioneer League game. Wellsville came out on top 67-64. The two teams will play again Thursday night in Iola in the regular-season finale.

Wellsville (12-7) garnered the third seed in next week’s sub-state. Wellsville plays at home 7:30 p.m. Monday against Prairie View (8-11) in a boys-girls doubleheader.

Wellsville and Iola went at each other hard with several lead changes. Wellsville led 32-31 at halftime and increased the lead to 52-47 heading into the fourth quarter.

Luke Richards and Cole Swanson paced the Eagles with 15 points each. Jackson Showalter tossed in 12 points. Kaden O’Neil had 11 points.

Iola (64) — Bycroft 10, Leonard 17, Cole 7, Carson 21, Delich 7, Boeken 2.

Wellsville (67) — Richards 15, Dorsey 7, Aamold 6, O’Neil 11, Swanson 15, Showalter 12, Smith 1.