The West Franklin High School girls basketball team fell to Northern Heights, 49-40, Tuesday, in the regular-season finale.

West Franklin (5-15) is the seventh seed in next week’s sub-state. The Falcons play 7 p.m. Tuesday against second-seeded Anderson County (12-7) in Garnett.

The Falcons gave Northern Heights a battle. West Franklin coach Nancy Reed said the squad played hard and worked together.

“We let them get a lead on us in the second quarter after having a 11-11 tie after first quarter,” she said. “We let their press rush us and turn the ball over.”

West Franklin faced a 33-20 halftime deficit and outscored Northern Heights, 20-16, in the second half.

“We came out ready to play,” Reed said. “I’m proud of the girls and how hard they are playing.”

WF (40) — Hutchison 12, Swank 10, Flory 8, Shotton 4, Judd 4, C. Ecord 2.